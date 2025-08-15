Modi is standing like a wall to protect interests of farmers, fishermen: PM

As India signals that trade negotiations with the United States are far from over, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday reiterated his personal commitment to protecting the interests of farmers, livestock rearers, and fishermen, asserting that he is “standing like a wall” to defend them.
This is the second time in 10 days that Modi has explicitly outlined India’s stand on trade talks, stressing that the interests of small farmers, dairy producers, and livestock growers will not be compromised. He was addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 79th Independence Day.
The earlier occasion was during the centenary celebrations of Father of India’s Green Revolution M S Swaminathan in Pusa. That speech came a day after US President Donald Trump announced a 50 per cent import tariff on Indian goods in retaliation for India’s high tariffs on US imports.
His comments have been welcomed by some farmers’ groups, with the agriculture ministry organising a function to express gratitude for his stance.
Sources said the steep tariffs and slow progress in the bilateral trade agreement (BTA) stem from India’s firm refusal to open its farm sector to cheaper US imports. The US is seeking reduced tariffs on corn, soybeans, apples, almonds, and ethanol, as well as greater access for US dairy products — demands New Delhi is strongly resisting due to their potential impact on Indian farmers. India has never granted duty concessions on farm products to any trading partner, including Australia and Switzerland, despite signed trade pacts.
In his address, Modi also underlined the urgent need to produce fertilisers domestically to empower farmers and protect national food security. He said reducing import dependence would ensure that India’s agricultural sector thrives independently, safeguarding farmers’ welfare and strengthening economic sovereignty.
His appeal comes as India imports record quantities of urea, di-ammonium phosphate (DAP), and other raw materials to provide critical inputs to farmers. The call also coincides with a severe shortage of fertilisers during the crucial kharif sowing season, triggered by low DAP imports and erratic urea supplies.
On Thursday, several state ministers, in a meeting with Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, demanded additional urea allocations. Chouhan urged states to take strict action against hoarders and black marketers, stating that the Centre was already dispatching sufficient quantities.
DAP and urea are the two most consumed fertilisers in India, accounting for nearly 90 per cent of total annual consumption of around 60 million tonnes in 2023-24. About 18 million tonnes are imported, with the rest produced domestically.
A push for self-sufficiency in fertiliser production could reduce dependence on volatile imports, which have been disrupted in recent years due to geopolitical tensions.