Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Delhi coaching centre deaths: Appropriate action will be taken, says L-G

Three civil services aspirants died on Saturday evening after water from a flooded drain gushed into the basement of Rau's IAS Study Circle in Old Rajinder Nagar

then Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) Chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena launches the unique plastic-mixed eco-friendly handmade paper carry bags on the occasion of Swachhata Diwas, at Connaught place in New Delhi. Saxena appointed as new Lt.

The Delhi LG on Monday visited the coaching hub of Old Rajinder Nagar and interacted with students. (File photo)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2024 | 3:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena on Tuesday said appropriate action will be taken in connection with the deaths of three civil services aspirants in the basement of a coaching centre here.
"It is a tragic incident. Whatever appropriate action needs to be taken will be taken. I do not believe in taking hasty decisions. Things are slowly coming to light. Whatever steps need to be taken will be taken," he told reporters on the sidelines of flagging off 320 electric buses.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Three civil services aspirants died on Saturday evening after water from a flooded drain gushed into the basement of Rau's IAS Study Circle in Old Rajinder Nagar where a library was set up.
 
The deceased were dentified as Uttar Pradesh's Shreya Yadav, Telangana's Tanya Soni and Kerala's Navin Dalwin.
The Delhi LG on Monday visited the coaching hub of Old Rajinder Nagar and interacted with students protesting over the death of the three students. He also announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the families of each of the three victims.
According to a Raj Niwas statement, Saxena also assured the protesting students that action will be taken against officials of Delhi Fire Services (DFS), police, and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) responsible for the incident within 24 hours.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

LIVE: Protest over death of UPSC aspirants continues; Delhi LG assures appropriate action

RAU's IAS coaching deaths: HC to hear plea seeking high-level panel probe

Protests erupt outside Drishti IAS in Delhi after death of UPSC aspirants

News updates: MHA constitutes committee to inquire into UPSC aspirants death in Old Rajinder Nagar

MCD, Delhi Police spring into action as Karol Bagh deaths reach Parliament

Topics : UPSC coaching IAS officers civil services

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 30 2024 | 3:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEWayanad landslide LIVEDelhi UPSC Aspirants Protest LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh ProtestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon