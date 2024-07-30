Parliament LIVE: Congress MP gives Adjournment Motion notice in LS over Wayanad landslides
Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha news highlights: Here are the latest news updates related to the developments in the Parliament
Parliamentary proceedings have begun with both Houses continuing discussions on the Union Budget 2024-25.
On July 29, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan stated on Monday that there are clear guidelines for running coaching centres and it is the responsibility of state governments to oversee their operations. In a brief debate in the Rajya Sabha about the death of three students due to flooding in the basement of a UPSC coaching centre in Delhi’s Old Rajinder Nagar following heavy rains on July 27, Pradhan called the incident unfortunate and urged that it should not be politicised.
Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Monday requested Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to remove the restrictions imposed on the media within Parliament premises. "Sir, I would request you to allow the media, who have been restricted to a cage, to move out," Gandhi said in the Lok Sabha. Media persons have been recording comments from members of parliament on camera near the entry and exit points of the Parliament building but now they have been restricted to an enclosure made for them. Birla reminded Gandhi about the rules of procedures of Parliament and said such issues should be discussed with him in person and not be raised on the floor of the House.Gandhi and other opposition leaders such as Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien, Congress MP Karti Chidambaram, and Shiv Sena-UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi met media persons in the media enclosure.
"This is censorship. This is completely unacceptable. We are with you in this fight," O'Brien said.
Congress MP Hibi Hiden gives Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha on Wayanad landslide
Congress MP K C Venugopal gave an Adjournment Motion notice in the Lok Sabha on the massive landslide in Wayanad, urging immediate search and rescue measures.
