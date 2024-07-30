Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Parliament LIVE: Congress MP gives Adjournment Motion notice in LS over Wayanad landslides

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha news highlights: Here are the latest news updates related to the developments in the Parliament

Image BS Web Team New Delhi
Parliament, Budget session, Lok Sabha

Lok Sabha proceedings

Parliamentary proceedings have begun with both Houses continuing discussions on the Union Budget 2024-25. 

On July 29, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan stated on Monday that there are clear guidelines for running coaching centres and it is the responsibility of state governments to oversee their operations. In a brief debate in the Rajya Sabha about the death of three students due to flooding in the basement of a UPSC coaching centre in Delhi’s Old Rajinder Nagar following heavy rains on July 27, Pradhan called the incident unfortunate and urged that it should not be politicised. 

Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Monday requested Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to remove the restrictions imposed on the media within Parliament premises. "Sir, I would request you to allow the media, who have been restricted to a cage, to move out," Gandhi said in the Lok Sabha. Media persons have been recording comments from members of parliament on camera near the entry and exit points of the Parliament building but now they have been restricted to an enclosure made for them. Birla reminded Gandhi about the rules of procedures of Parliament and said such issues should be discussed with him in person and not be raised on the floor of the House.Gandhi and other opposition leaders such as Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien, Congress MP Karti Chidambaram, and Shiv Sena-UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi met media persons in the media enclosure.

"This is censorship. This is completely unacceptable. We are with you in this fight," O'Brien said.

11:05 AM

Congress MP Hibi Hiden gives Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha on Wayanad landslide

Congress MP K C Venugopal gave an Adjournment Motion notice in the Lok Sabha on the massive landslide in Wayanad, urging immediate search and rescue measures.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp
Topics : Lok Sabha Rajya Sabha Lok Sabha Speaker All India Trinamool Congress BJP Congress

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 30 2024 | 11:09 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEWayanad landslide LIVEDelhi UPSC Aspirants Protest LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh ProtestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon