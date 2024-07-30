Howrah-Mumbai Mail accident: Rs 10 lakh compensation for victims' families

The Railway Ministry announced ex-gratia compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the families of those who lost their lives in the Howrah-Mumbai Mail train derailment in the early hours of Tuesday. Additionally, Rs 5 lakh will be provided as compensation for those who were seriously injured, and Rs 1 lakh for those with minor injuries.

Speaking to PTI, South Eastern Railway Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Aditya Kumar Chaudhary said, “Two passengers have died in the accident and five have been injured. The railway minister has announced Rs 10 lakh (ex-gratia) for those who died and Rs 5 lakh for the seriously injured, Rs 1 lakh for those who have suffered minor injuries. We are first focusing on relief and now we are focusing on restoration (of tracks).”

“Our immediate focus is on relief efforts, and we are now prioritising the restoration of the tracks,” Chaudhary said.

Howrah-Mumbai Mail derails near Barabamboo station

Around 3.30-3.45 am on Tuesday, the Howrah-Mumbai Mail derailed near Barabamboo station, leading to a tragic accident that claimed the lives of at least two passengers and injured several others. The derailment saw 18 coaches come off the tracks in the Chakradharpur Division of South Eastern Railway (SER).

The derailment occurred at the border between West Singhbhum and Seraikela-Kharsawan districts, prompting a coordinated response from multiple agencies. Accident Relief Medical Equipment (ARME) and additional staff from the Chakradharpur Railway Division were dispatched to manage the situation and provide immediate assistance.



South Eastern Railway CPRO said, “The derailment was reported around 3.40 am. The train 12810 was en route from Howrah to Mumbai when it derailed near Barabamboo station. All passengers have been evacuated and moved to Chakradharpur (CKP) by special trains and buses. A special train is arranged for the onward journey to Mumbai.”

Chaudhary added that rescue operations were complete and now restoration operations were underway.

Howrah-Mumbai Mail accident: Two dead, 20 injured

Kuldeep Chaudhary, Deputy Commissioner of West Singhbhum, who was at the accident site, confirmed that at least two people were killed as a result of the accident and 20 others were injured.

The Howrah-Mumbai Mail, which consists of 22 coaches, including 16 passenger coaches, one power car, and one pantry car, faced a severe disruption. The derailment has necessitated a comprehensive rescue and restoration effort.

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose extended his condolences to the families of the victims and wished a swift recovery for the injured. The Governor’s message was shared through Raj Bhavan Media Cell on X, expressing sympathy and support for those affected by the derailment.

CM Mamata Banerjee blames Centre for rail accidents

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee criticised the central government over the recurring rail accidents. She termed the incident “disastrous” and questioned the safety measures in place.



“Another disastrous rail accident! Howrah-Mumbai mail derailed in Chakradharpur division in Jharkhand today early this morning, multiple deaths and a huge number of injuries are the tragic consequences,” Banerjee said on X (formerly Twitter). She called for accountability and improved governance to prevent such incidents.

As rescue operations conclude, efforts are now focused on restoring normalcy to the rail services. The SER spokesperson assured that all passengers have been safely transported from the accident site, and the special train service from Chakradharpur to Mumbai will proceed as scheduled.