Monday, May 05, 2025 | 03:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / SC trashes plea by woman who asks top court to give her Red Fort back

SC trashes plea by woman who asks top court to give her Red Fort back

The petition was filed by Sultana Begum, who said she was the widow of Bahadur Shah Zafar's great-grandson. She claimed her family lost the Red Fort after the 1857 revolt

The flag will be hoisted at Red Fort on the morning of Independence Day

Earlier, in December 2024, the Delhi High Court had thrown out Begum’s appeal because of a delay of more than 900 days in filing the case

Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 05 2025 | 3:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a petition filed by a woman claiming to be a descendant of the last Mughal emperor, Bahadur Shah Zafar, seeking possession of Delhi’s iconic Red Fort.
 
According to a report by Bar and Bench, a bench led by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and Justice PV Sanjay Kumar called the petition “completely misconceived”.
 
“Why only Red Fort? Why not Fatehpur Sikri? Why leave them also?  Writ is completely misconceived. Dismissed,” the bench remarked while passing the order, as quoted by the Bar and Bench. 
 
 
The petition was filed by Sultana Begum, who said she was the widow of Bahadur Shah Zafar’s great-grandson. She claimed her family lost the Red Fort after the 1857 revolt, when the British East India Company took control and exiled the emperor. According to her, the Red Fort is now under the “illegal occupation” of the Indian government.

Also Read

Taj Mahal

Taj Mahal top earning ASI monument via ticket sales from FY20 to FY24: Govt

coal india, CIL, Coal Bhawan, coal India office

Coal India signs MoU with UPRVUNL to set up solar power plant in UP

stock market traders, call, phone call

Stock Market Close Highlights: Sensex gains 294 pts, Nifty at 24,461; Adani shares shine, banks slip

Wagah border, Attari Wagah international border

Tensions with India threaten Pak's access to external financing: Moody's

Rishabh Pant

Playoff dream still alive, we can surely turn things around: Rishabh Pant

 
She also demanded compensation for this alleged ‘illegal occupation’. Her lawyer told the court that the Delhi High Court had earlier rejected the case only because of a delay and not because of the facts. “Please dismiss on delay only,” he urged the court.
 
However, the Supreme Court refused and replied, “No, dismissed,” choosing to reject the petition on merit instead.
 
Earlier, in December 2024, the Delhi High Court had thrown out Begum’s appeal because of a delay of more than 900 days in filing the case. A single judge of the High Court had first dismissed the petition in December 2021, pointing out that the issue was over 164 years old.
“Even if the petitioner’s case were to be accepted that late, Bahadur Shah Zafar II was illegally deprived of his property by the East India Company, as to how the writ petition would be maintainable after such an inordinate delay of over 164 years when it is an admitted position that the petitioner’s predecessors were always aware of this position,” the judge had said, as quoted by Bar and Bench.
 
After the High Court’s decision, Begum appealed to the Supreme Court, which has now dismissed the case.

More From This Section

Burnt cash at Justice Yashwant Varma house

Cash row: SC panel submits report to CJI on charges against Justice Varma

Supreme Court

Bench led by next CJI BR Gavai to hear pleas against Waqf Act: SC

Nitin Gadkari, Nitin, Gadkari

Govt to take up road projects worth ₹2 trn in T'gana over 3-4 yrs: Gadkari

N Biren Singh, Biren Singh, Biren

SC seeks report on probe into audio clips of ex-Manipur CM Biren Singh

Supreme Court, SC

'Publicity without public cause': SC rebukes petitioner over Pahalgam plea

Topics : Red Fort Mughal empire Mughals BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 05 2025 | 3:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEPaytm Q4 Results 2025Bank of Baroda Q4 results 2025Adani US Bribery ChargesMahindra and Mahindra Q4 ResultsDelhi weather TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon