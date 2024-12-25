Business Standard

Delhi Cong issues white paper, targets BJP; says AAP alliance was mistake

Delhi Cong issues white paper, targets BJP; says AAP alliance was mistake

Along with Maken, and AICC Delhi in-charge Qazi Mohd Nizamuddin, Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav, co-incharges Danish Abrar and Sukhwinder Singh Danny were also present

New Delhi: Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh and Ajay Maken during a press conference, in New Delhi, Friday, March 29, 2024.

New Delhi
Dec 25 2024 | 8:29 PM IST

Delhi Congress on Wednesday released a 12-point "white paper" targeting the Aam Aadmi Party and the BJP over their alleged unkept promises and mismanagement on various issues like pollution, civic facilities and law and order.

Addressing a press conference, AICC treasurer Ajay Maken lashed out at AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, saying his party came to power riding on the Janlokpal agitation but has failed to set up the anti-corruption ombudsman.

"If there is one word to describe former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal here then it would be Farziwal," he said while releasing the white paper titled "Mauka Mauka, Har Baar Dhoka".

 

"If anyone is the king of fraud in the entire country then it is Kejriwal and that is why we have come here with a white paper on the Kejriwal government and also on the BJP government at the Centre," Maken said.

There was no immediate reaction from AAP and BJP.

Maken questioned why the Janlokpal had not been formed even in Punjab.

"If LG is not allowing you here, then make it in Punjab. Who is stopping you? You have a full-fledged government there, why don't you make it there? This is just an excuse. The party (AAP) was formed 10 years ago in the name of Janlokpal, now they have forgotten it, he said.

They also used to say that they would make Delhi like London. "They have made the national capital number 1 in pollution," he said.

Maken also said that forming an alliance with AAP was a "mistake" that should be rectified, and went on to add that it was his personal opinion.

"I feel that today the plight of Delhi and that the Congress got weakened here is only because of the fact that we supported AAP for 40 days in 2013.

"Today, this is one of the biggest reasons for the plight of Delhi. And I believe that perhaps a mistake has been made again in Delhi by making the alliance, which needs to be rectified," he said.

Along with Maken, and AICC Delhi in-charge Qazi Mohd Nizamuddin, Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav, co-incharges Danish Abrar and Sukhwinder Singh Danny were also present.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 25 2024 | 8:29 PM IST

