Delhi Court denies interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal in excise policy case

The Rouse Avenue Court on Wednesday dismissed the interim bail plea moved by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the alleged excise policy related money laundering case.

The Court has extended the judicial custody of Kejriwal till June 19. He was produced before the court virtually.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor had moved the court seeking seven days bail citing medical reasons. Meanwhile, the Court has directed authorities to conduct the required medical tests of Kejriwal.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja had reserved the order for June 5 on an application moved by AAP supremo Kejriwal, observing that the application was for grant of interim bail on medical grounds and not for the extension of the interim bail granted by the Supreme Court.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor was granted interim bail by the Supreme Court on May 10 till June 1 for Lok Sabha election campaigning. After being released from jail, Kejriwal campaigned in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Delhi and Maharashtra. He surrendered on June 2 and is currently being held in Delhi’s Tihar jail.

No cooler for Kejriwal in jail

Earlier on Monday (June 3), the AAP leaders had alleged that he was not provided cooler in his cell in prison and his weight was measured thrice in a “conspiracy”. However, the Tihar jail authorities refuted the AAP leaders’ claim, saying the chief minister’s weight was taken with one machine only and added that he was not provided cooler because the facility is provided after the court’s order.

AAP leader Atishi had said that Kejriwal suffered from diabetes for 30 years and his weight was falling since the last few months, and alleged cruelty against him.

What did Kejriwal say before going back to jail?

Addressing AAP workers and leaders at the party's office on June 2 before surrendering at the Tihar jail, Kejriwal said he campaigned during the Lok Sabha polls to “save” the country.

“I am going back to jail not because I was involved in corruption but because I raised my voice against dictatorship,” he said.

Earlier, he had said in a virtual press conference that he was uncertain about how long he would stay in jail this time. He added that his weight was 70 kilograms when he was arrested and that he had not gained weight after being released from jail.

“I have to surrender on June 2 and I do not know how long I will stay in jail this time. I am going to jail for saving this country from dictatorship and I am proud of it,” Kejriwal told a virtual press conference.

“They tried to break me. They stopped my medicines while I was in jail. My weight was reduced by six kg after being arrested. My weight was 70 kg when I was arrested. I have not gained weight after coming out of jail,” Kejriwal said.