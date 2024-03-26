AAP calls to gherao PM Modi's residence; police says permission not given

New Delhi: AAP supporters shout slogans in favour of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal outside his residence, in New Delhi, Thursday, March 21, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Security around Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence at Lok Kalyan Marg was increased on Tuesday morning in the wake of the Aam Aadmi Party's call to 'gherao' the PM's residence to protest the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

According to reports, the police said that they have not given any permission for the protest. Security was being beefed up at other areas of the national capital. The police added that traffic will be affected in some parts of the city due to the protests.

"Section 144 (of the CrPC) is already imposed around the Prime Minister's residence and no one will be allowed to protest," news agency PTI, quoting a police officer, said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has also planned citywide protests to demand Kejriwal's resignation as Delhi CM.

Here are the routes to avoid

Akbar Road

Safdarjung Road

Kemal Ataturk Marg

Teen Murti Marg

The Delhi Traffic Police had earlier issued an advisory stating that no vehicle will be allowed to halt or park anywhere on Akbar Road, Safdarjung Road and Kemal Ataturk Marg on Tuesday.

"Traffic will be diverted if required from Aurobindo Chowk, Tughlak Road, Samrat Hotel roundabout, Gymkhana Post Office roundabout, Teen Murti Haifa roundabout, Niti Marg roundabout and Kautilya Marg roundabout, the advisory added," the traffic advisory added.

Why is the AAP protesting?

Earlier on Sunday, the AAP continued its protests against the arrest of AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and burnt effigies of the BJP.

Atishi, leading the candle march, said it has never happened before in the country's history that immediately after the announcement of the elections the supremo of a national party has been arrested.

"The bank account of a major national party is frozen. The roads leading to the national office of the Aam Aadmi Party have been barricaded and closed for the past two days. All this is an attempt to prevent opposition parties from contesting the elections in the country. This is a direct assault on democracy in the country," she charged.

Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 night by the ED on charges of money laundering and corruption in the 2021-22 Delhi Excise policy case. The arrest came after multiple ED summons to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor. On the same day, the Delhi High Court had refused to grant relief to the Delhi CM against any 'coercive action' by the agency.