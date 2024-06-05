Business Standard
Massive fire erupts at an eye hospital in Delhi's Lajpat Nagar, no injuries

Police said it is suspected that a short circuit on the ground floor of the two-storey building caused the fire

According to the officials, those inside the hospital rushed out as soon as the fire broke out (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Jun 05 2024 | 2:13 PM IST

A major fire broke out at a private eye hospital in southeast Delhi's Lajpat Nagar area on Wednesday, officials said.
There are no reports of anyone being injured so far, a Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said.
Police said it is suspected that a short circuit on the ground floor of the two-storey building caused the fire.
The call regarding the fire at Eye7 Chaudhary Eye Centre was received at 11.30 am and 12 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Later, four more were pressed into service. The firefighting operation is underway, the DFS official said.
According to the officials, those inside the hospital rushed out as soon as the fire broke out.
Several videos of the hospital fire are doing the rounds on social media. One of the videos showed the hospital building engulfed in flames and thick plumes of smoke rising in the sky.

First Published: Jun 05 2024 | 2:12 PM IST

