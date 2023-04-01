close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Delhi court lists Kanjhawala case for April 13, police files chargesheet

On the completion of investigation in the Kanjhawala case, in which a 20-year-old woman was killed after being dragged for several kilometers by a car

IANS New Delhi
Delhi Police Logo

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2023 | 4:53 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

On the completion of investigation in the Kanjhawala case, in which a 20-year-old woman was killed after being dragged for several kilometers by a car, the Delhi Police on Saturday filed a 800-page charge sheet against seven accused.

Metropolitan Magistrate Sanya Dalal of the Rohini Court has posted the matter for consideration of the final report on April 13.

On Tuesday, the court had asked the police to conclude its investigation and file a charge sheet on Saturday.

"During the course of investigation, seven men were arrested and upon its completion, a charge sheet of around 800 pages was prepared with around 120 witnesses," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer), Harendra Singh said.

The police said, "On the basis of the material and evidence collected during the investigation, to the best of capabilities, sufficient material has come on record to prosecute the accused."

Amit Khanna, Krishan, Mithun, and Manoj Mittal have all been booked for murder, according to the charge sheet. Amit Khanna and Ashutosh were also booked in accordance with the Motor Vehicles Act's rules.

Also Read

Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case: Delhi court grants bail to Ashutosh Bhardwaj

ISRO successfully launches 200th 'RH-200' Rohini sounding rocket

Delhi govt suspends recognition of DPS Rohini for violating fee hike norms

Delhi's Kanjhawala horror: What we know so far in the hit-and-run case

AAP MLAs to meet Delhi Commissioner today over Kanjhawala incident

Defamation complaint against Rahul Gandhi for 'Kauravas' remark on RSS

India's NHPC likely to develop 480 MW Phukot Karnali hydro-project in Nepal

Tax revenue marks over 31% increase during 2021-22 in J&K, says CAG

Parts of India to see above-normal temp, more heatwave days in Apr-Jun: IMD

Fuel price hike comes into effect, UDF observes 'black day' in Kerala

It said all the accused were booked for criminal conspiracy, destruction of evidence, harbouring offender, common intention and false information, with intent to cause public servant to use his lawful power to the injury of another person.

Amit Khanna has been charged with additional offences by the Delhi Police for reckless driving and causing hurt by endangering their lives or personal safety.

Initially, the case was registered under Sections 279 and 304 of the IPC but later, police had added section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code in the matter.

On January 21, the Rohini court had dismissed Deepak Khanna's bail plea.

Earlier, two other accused, Ankush and Ashutosh, were granted bail.

Anjali died an agonising death on the intervening night of December 31 and January 1 in the Kanjhawala area after her scooty was hit by the car and her clothes had gotten entangled in one of its wheels, which led to her being dragged for a considerable distance.

--IANS

spr/shb/

Topics : Delhi

First Published: Apr 01 2023 | 3:50 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read
Premium

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read
Premium

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon