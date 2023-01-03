JUST IN
Delhi woman dragged by car wasn't alone, another girl was with her: Police
AAP MLAs to meet Delhi Commissioner today over Kanjhawala incident

A delegation of AAP MLAs will meet Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora demand the strictest punishment for the people involved in the Kanjhawala incident

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Sanjay Arora (Photo: Twitter)
Sanjay Arora (Photo: Twitter)

A delegation of AAP MLAs will meet Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora Tuesday demand the strictest punishment for the people involved in the Kanjhawala incident.

A 20-year-old woman, killed in the early hours of New Year after her scooter was hit by a car, was dragged for 12 kilometres under the vehicle on the city's roads, according to police.

Five men who were allegedly in the car were booked for culpable homicide among other sections on Monday even as the police came under charges of conducting a "shoddy investigation" in the matter.

Police had on Monday said that the victim's body was found naked on a roadside in the Kanjhawala area in outer Delhi.

A medical board has conducted a post mortem of the body, and its report, which will confirm whether the woman was raped, is still awaited.

"A group of @AamAadmiParty MLAs will be meeting the @DelhiPolice Commissioner at 11 am, to discuss strongest possible action against perpetrators of Kanjhawala crime and those protecting the perpetrators.

"Will also discuss how to make Delhi safer for women," AAP MLA Atishi said in a tweet.

First Published: Tue, January 03 2023. 10:54 IST

