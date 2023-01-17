Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case: Delhi court grants bail to Ashutosh Bhardwaj

-
ALSO READ
Delhi's Kanjhawala horror: What we know so far in the hit-and-run case
Delhi BJP to gherao CM if Kanjhawala case not sent to fast-track court
AAP 'making politically motivated' statements in Kanjhawala case: BJP
Kanjhawala case: Delhi Police suspends 11 cops on duty in PCRs, at pickets
Kanjhawala case: Victim's 'friend' Nidhi earlier arrested for smuggling
-
A local court here on Tuesday granted bail to Ashutosh Bhardwaj, an accused in the Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case.
Additional Sessions Judge Susheel Bala Dagar on Monday reserved its order on Bhardwaj's bail.
"He is admitted to bail on furnishing bail bond of Rs 50,000...," the judge said on Tuesday.
The judge orally observed that Bhardwaj's role started after the commission of the offence.
A detailed order in the matter is awaited.
Anjali Singh (20) was killed in the early hours of New Year's day after her scooter was hit by a car, which dragged her for more than 12 kilometres from Sultanpur to Kanjhawala.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, January 17 2023. 15:38 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU