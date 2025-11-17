Monday, November 17, 2025 | 01:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Delhi court sends Red Fort blast accused Amir Rashid to 10-day NIA custody

Delhi court sends Red Fort blast accused Amir Rashid to 10-day NIA custody

As per officials, Ali was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday, and the Hyundai i20 car that exploded was registered in his name

Security personnel work at the site of an explosion near the historic Red Fort in the old quarters of Delhi, India, November 11, 2025

Thirteen people were killed and several were injured after an explosives-laden car exploded near the Red Fort | Photo: Reuters

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 1:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A Delhi court on Monday sent Red Fort blast accused Amir Rashid Ali to 10-day NIA custody.

The accused was produced before the Principal District and Sessions judge amid tight security at the Patiala House Court complex.

Media persons were not allowed to enter the court.

"Personnel from the Delhi Police and the Rapid Action Force (RAF) were deployed in and around the court complex," said a police officer, adding that anti-riot gear-equipped teams were on standby to prevent any untoward incident.

Thirteen people were killed and several were injured after an explosives-laden car exploded near the Red Fort in the national capital on November 10.

 

A doctor from Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, Umar Nabi, was driving the car and had links to a "white collar" terror module busted with the recovery of explosives mainly from Faridabad in Haryana.

As per officials, Ali was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday, and the Hyundai i20 car that exploded was registered in his name.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Red fort blast, Delhi blast

LIVE news: Delhi court sends Red Fort blast accused to 10-day NIA custody

Sonbhadra mine collapse, NDRF, rescue

5 more bodies recovered as death toll rises to 6 in UP mine collapse

Supreme Court, SC

SC issues contempt notice to T'gana speaker over BRS MLAs disqualification

Fire, Fire accident

42 Indian pilgrims feared dead in bus-tanker collision in Saudi Arabia

India cough syrup, new drug policy

Case filed against 28 drug dealers in Varanasi for smuggling spurious syrup

Topics : Delhi blast NIA National Investigation Agency NIA

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 1:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayIND vs SA LIVE Score 1st Test Day 1PM Modi Bihar Victory SpeechPhysicswallah IPO Allotment StatusBihar Election Full Winners ListBihar Election Candidates with Biggest MarginsPlant Protein vs Whey ProteinChapra Election Results 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon