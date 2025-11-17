Monday, November 17, 2025 | 12:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Case filed against 28 drug dealers in Varanasi for smuggling spurious syrup

Case filed against 28 drug dealers in Varanasi for smuggling spurious syrup

In the complaint, the drug inspector mentioned that, following the discovery that Shaili Traders had been selling large quantities of codeine-laced cough syrup in various districts of Uttar Pradesh

India cough syrup, new drug policy

Based on irregularity, officials concluded that the codeine-containing cough syrup was being misused for intoxication. Representative Image

Press Trust of India Varanasi (UP)
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A case has been registered against 28 drug dealers, including a father-son duo, in Varanasi for allegedly smuggling codeine-laced cough syrup for intoxication, police said on Monday.

They said that an investigation by the Food Safety and Drug Administration Department revealed that Shubham Jaiswal, a resident of Prahlad Ghat, Varanasi, and his father, Bholanath Prasad, supplied large quantities of the banned adulterated syrup to 26 Varanasi-based businessmen from their Ranchi-based firm, Shaili Traders.

Subsequently, a case was registered on Saturday based on a complaint lodged by Drug Inspector Junab Ali in Varanasi, police said.

In the complaint, the drug inspector mentioned that, following the discovery that Shaili Traders had been selling large quantities of codeine-laced cough syrup in various districts of Uttar Pradesh, including Varanasi, the 26 Varanasi-based firms were inspected, and several were found to be closed.

 

Calls to the numbers available on the firms' portals were not reachable.

Based on this irregularity, officials concluded that the codeine-containing cough syrup was being misused for intoxication.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

x, Twitter

X Corp challenges legality of 'Sahyog' portal takedown in Karnataka HC

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah to meet PM Modi today, to discuss farmers' issue

Supreme Court, SC

SC directs Uttarakhand govt to take steps to restore Corbett Tiger Reserve

IMD weather update on rainfall and winters

Schools shut as IMD issues heavy rain alert for Chennai and TN districts

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata

Bengal govt's telemedicine consulations surpass 70 mn mark: CM Mamata

Topics : Cough syrup drugs Varanasi Uttar Pradesh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 12:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayIND vs SA LIVE Score 1st Test Day 1PM Modi Bihar Victory SpeechPhysicswallah IPO Allotment StatusBihar Election Full Winners ListBihar Election Candidates with Biggest MarginsPlant Protein vs Whey ProteinChapra Election Results 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon