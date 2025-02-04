Business Standard

Delhi election 2025: Traffic advisory issued for Feb 5, view list of routes

In light of the Delhi Assembly elections 2025, the traffic police issued traffic advisory rules on Monday. The police added that the diversion will be in effect on February 4 and 5

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 04 2025 | 5:22 PM IST

Just a day before the Delhi Assembly elections, authorities have imposed traffic restrictions across the city to ensure smooth movement and security. Delhi Police stated in the traffic advisory, issued for February 4 and 5, that there will be diversions on many routes. 
 
According to Delhi police, traffic would be limited on a number of roads due to the movement of buses and official vehicles associated with the Delhi Legislative Assembly Election-2025 at the Strong Room-cum-Counting Center at Govt. Boys Senior Secondary School (GBSSS), Badli. Rohini Police also issued emergency helpline numbers. People can call on 1095 and 011 25844444.
 
 
Around 1.56 crore voters are ready to cast their ballots at 13,766 polling stations located throughout the city to choose representatives for 70 assembly seats.  

Delhi traffic advisory: Routes to avoid on 2025 Delhi Election 

Badli Road (from NCC Bhawan to B-4 Road/Manav Marg)

Dr. MC Davar Marg (Rohini Jail Road).
 
On February 4, the traffic restrictions are in effect from 06:00 AM to 11:30 PM and on February 5, the restrictions will be in effect from 05:00 PM onwards. 

Delhi election 2025: Delhi traffic advisory for general commuters

The general commuters must stay away from the affected route to prevent delays.
They must use the alternate routes mentioned above.
Need to keep additional travel time if travelling to nearby areas.
Must use public transport wherever possible to assist lessen traffic congestion.

Delhi election 2025: Alternate Routes

These alternate routes will improve safety during transit operations and lessen traffic:
 
Outer Ring Road to Dr. K.N. Katju Marg and B-4 Road (Manav Marg), Sector-15, Rohini
 
Mukarba Chowk and SC Transport Nagar to Badli Industrial Area and SP Badli-Bawana Road and Sector-18/19 Metro Station
 
For those travelling towards Nanak Piau Gurudwara, please consider taking GT Road from Azadpur
 
For travelling towards Inderlok, consider Maharaja Nahar Singh Marg from Prembari Pull.
 
Traffic restrictions at Maya Muniram Road and Swami Nayaram Marg (Ashok Vihar, Delhi).

Delhi election 2025: Traffic restrictions 

1. To guarantee the safe passage of vehicles transporting EVMs, the road segment between Kanjhawala Chowk and Ghevra Village would be strictly regulated. It is recommended that all commuters stay away from this route to avoid traffic jams and delays.
 
2. Swami Narayan Marg (Ashok Vihar, Delhi)
 
Timing: On 4th February 7:00 am to 7:00 pm, February 5th 5:00 pm onwards to 6:00 am on 6th February. The road will stay shut to facilitate the safe dispatch of EVMs from Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, Bharat Nagar.
 
3. Traffic Restrictions from Kanjhawala Chowk to Gherva Road
 
Timings- On 4th February from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm, February 5th from 5:00 pm onwards to 6:00 am on 6th February 2025.
 

Topics : Election news Delhi Assembly Elections Delhi Traffic Police Delhi traffic

First Published: Feb 04 2025 | 5:22 PM IST

