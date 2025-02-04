Business Standard

Delhi election: Will banks be open or closed for voting on February 5?

Bank Holiday: The Delhi Assembly election is scheduled to be held on Feb 5 by the Election Commission of India. Many people are curious about whether there will be a bank holiday in Delhi tomorrow

Bank Holiday 5th Feb Delhi Election Day:  On February 5, the national capital is scheduled to hold assembly elections under strict security arrangements. On the day of the election, several institutions, including banks and government offices, are likely going to remain closed. 
 
To choose representatives for 70 assembly seats, Delhi's registered voters will cast ballots. To guarantee a smooth and effective voting process and to promote a high voter turnout, the Election Commission is making all the required preparations.

Delhi election: Bank holiday in Delhi tomorrow?

February 5 has been declared a public holiday by the Delhi government to facilitate voter participation. Under Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act of 1881 and Section 135-B of the Representation of the People Act of 1951, government offices and banks will remain closed tomorrow. 

Bank Holidays in February 2025

According to the Negotiable Instruments Act, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has declared February 3, 11, 12, 15, 19, 20, 26, and 28 to be bank holidays. In the ongoing month, banks will be closed for a total of 14 days. The list of holidays includes all Sundays, the second and fourth Saturdays, and state-specific regional and national holidays.
 

 

 

First Published: Feb 04 2025 | 1:43 PM IST

