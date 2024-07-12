How will you compensate felling of trees in ridge forest: SC to Delhi govt

The bench remarked if LG thought of himself as a court | (Photo: PTI)

The Supreme Court on Friday while hearing a case relating to the felling of trees in Southern Delhi's ridge forest area, directed the Delhi government to inform it as to how it will compensate illegal cutting of trees.

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan also asked the Delhi government to ascertain how many such illegal permissions for cutting of trees have been granted in the last five years and place those permissions on record.

It further said the government officers and DDA officers would be free to inform the apex court whether Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena had been told that he could not have granted the permission for tree felling without the court's order.

The apex court also directed the DDA to explain whether it had taken the decision to cut the trees on the basis of the LG's permission or if some independent decision had also been taken.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by Delhi resident Bindu Kapurea, the NGO and others alleging that trees were cut despite a March 4 apex court order denying permission to the DDA and the fact that the trees had been cut was suppressed from the court.

In May, the top court had initiated a suo motu contempt of court case against DDA Vice-Chairman Subhasish Panda for felling of trees in violation of the apex court's orders in February this year.

During the hearing today, the bench took strong exception to the LG's role in felling of trees without taking prior permission of the court.

It remarked that complete non-application of mind by LG in granting permission for felling of trees despite pendency of DDA's application for it before the apex court.

It said, "First date, we should have been told that LG had given directions. Cover up went for three days. We understood from the day of LG involvement when AG R Venkatramani himself appeared before us. It is very clear. The affidavit shows that DDA sought permission of LG. There is complete non-application of mind by LG as well, he presumed that Delhi Government has power of tree officer."

The bench remarked if LG thought of himself as a court. "I think LG is thinking he is a court," said Justice Oka.

It questioned whether the officials of DDA had informed LG that apex court's permission was required for cutting the trees.

The top court also issued a notice to the Contractor, who carried out the work of tree felling, and asked him to inform the court on whose instructions he had proceeded with the action.

In June the bench had noted that LG in his capacity as Chairman of the DDA had approved the proposal for cutting of trees and also visited the site in question.

It had then directed the Vice-Chairman of DDA to apprise it whether there was any record of the LG's visit and initiated the contempt of court proceedings.