Canopy collapses at Rajkot airport a day after Delhi T-1's incident

A canopy at the passenger pickup and drop area outside Rajkot Airport in Gujarat collapsed amid torrential rain on Saturday.

This incident closely followed the tragic roof collapse at New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport Terminal 1 on Friday.

Initial reports indicate that there were no injuries or casualties in the Rajkot incident.

The collapse occurred as the southwest monsoon advanced further into Gujarat, bringing heavy rainfall across the state.

In response to the severe weather, seven teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed across Kutch, Rajkot, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Gir Somnath, Bhavnagar, Narmada, and Valsad districts. They will assist with emergency operations.



This incident came just a day after a portion of the roof at Terminal 1 of IGI Airport collapsed, resulting in the tragic death of a cab driver and injuries to eight others.

The collapse, which occurred around 5 am on Friday, has led to the indefinite suspension of operations at Terminal 1, which handles approximately 200 flights daily.

The cause of the collapse is suspected to be heavy rainfall and strong winds, though an investigation is going on.



Meanwhile, Union Civil Aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu announced a compensation of Rs 20 lakh to the family of the deceased and Rs 3 lakh for each of the injured.

Additionally, the ministry has mandated a structural inspection of all airports nationwide to prevent future incidents.

The Delhi Police also registered a first information report (FIR) under Sections 304A (death by negligence) and 337 (causing hurt by an act of endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in connection with the Terminal 1 collapse.



In another related incident, Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur airport witnessed a canopy collapse on Thursday due to water accumulation from heavy rain.

The incident, which caused significant damage to a parked car, resulted in no injuries.

This incident occurred just months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Rs 450-crore new terminal building of Dumna airport on March 10.