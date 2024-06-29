Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Mob attacks cops during anti-encroachment drive in J-K's Kathua district

Reinforcements have been rushed to the area to restore law and order, an official said

Lal Chowk, Kashmir, Srinagar

Reinforcements have been rushed to the area to restore law and order, the officials said. Representative image. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Jammu
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2024 | 1:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

At least five police personnel, including a deputy superintendent of police, were injured on Saturday after allegedly being attacked by a mob protesting against an anti-encroachment drive in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, officials said.
A drive was launched in the Nagri area of Hiranagar to demolish an illegal place of worship that was resisted by a group of locals, the officials said.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
They turned violent and attacked the police, injuring five personnel, including a deputy superintendent.
Reinforcements have been rushed to the area to restore law and order, the officials said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Amarnath yatra, Pilgrims on Amarnath yatra

Amarnath Yatra 2024: Check routes, security, do's & don'ts and more

Amarnath yatra, Pilgrims on Amarnath yatra

LG Sinha visits Amarnath yatra base camp in Jammu, reviews arrangements

Pilgrims during the Amarnath Yatra

First batch of Amarnath yatra to leave Jammu on Jun 28 amid tight security

Arundhati Roy

UN Human Rights Office urges India to drop cases against Arundhati Roy

Jammu & Kashmir, Encounter

J-K police attach properties belonging to 5 Pakistan-based terror handlers

Topics : Jammu and Kashmir Jammu and Kashmir government Jammu Kashmir crisis Jammu and Kashmir terror attack

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 29 2024 | 1:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVEWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVENEET Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon