Mob attacks cops during anti-encroachment drive in J-K's Kathua district

At least five police personnel, including a deputy superintendent of police, were injured on Saturday after allegedly being attacked by a mob protesting against an anti-encroachment drive in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, officials said.
A drive was launched in the Nagri area of Hiranagar to demolish an illegal place of worship that was resisted by a group of locals, the officials said.
They turned violent and attacked the police, injuring five personnel, including a deputy superintendent.
Reinforcements have been rushed to the area to restore law and order, the officials said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)