Delhi Fire Service on alert, cancels leaves of staff ahead of Diwali

Delhi Fire Service on alert, cancels leaves of staff ahead of Diwali

A senior DFS officer said detailed planning is in place to handle any fire-related emergencies during the festive period

firecrackers, Diwali

The officer also said besides all the units, many QRTs will be deployed at over 100 locations in Delhi. (Photo: AdobeStock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2025 | 10:35 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) has cancelled all leaves of its officers and staff ahead of Diwali to ensure round-the-clock preparedness, officials said on Monday.

A senior DFS officer said detailed planning is in place to handle any fire-related emergencies during the festive period.

"All our fire stations and quick response teams (QRTs) have been put on high alert. We have instructed every team to respond to all distress calls without delay," the officer said.

The officer also said besides all the units, many QRTs will be deployed at over 100 locations in Delhi.

According to officials, last Diwali, the DFS control room received over 200 fire-related emergency calls, many linked to firecrackers, short circuits, and mishandling of diyas and candles.

 

"Every vehicle has been checked thoroughly and is in working condition. Our aim is to ensure that no call goes unattended," another officer added.

The DFS has conducted several mock drills in residential and market areas across the city to test the response time and coordination among various units.

"Our teams have been trained to act swiftly and effectively. The DFS is fully prepared to tackle any situation that may arise," an officer said.

Additional staff have been deployed in areas prone to fire incidents, such as Sadar Bazar, Chandni Chowk, Bhagirath Palace, and industrial belts. Fire tenders, water tankers, and hydraulic platforms have also been strategically stationed to reduce response time in case of major incidents, according to officials.

"Diwali is one of the busiest times for us, but also the most important. We play a crucial role in ensuring the safety of citizens during this festival," added the officer.

In a message to people, the DFS appealed for a safe and responsible Diwali.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 20 2025 | 10:35 AM IST

