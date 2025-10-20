Monday, October 20, 2025 | 10:29 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Delhi breathes 'very poor' air on Diwali morning; Stage II curbs imposed

Delhi breathes 'very poor' air on Diwali morning; Stage II curbs imposed

Delhi-NCR records 'very poor' air quality with AQI above 300 on Diwali; CM Rekha Gupta urges citizens to use only green crackers in the city

India Pollution

Medical experts warn that breathing Delhi’s toxic air is equivalent to smoking around 10 cigarettes a day (Photo: Reuters)

Apexa Rai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2025 | 9:49 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi witnessed a surge in air pollution on Diwali morning, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 337 around 8 am, falling in the “very poor” category. Most monitoring stations in the national capital recorded levels above 300, signalling hazardous conditions for residents.
 
According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Anand Vihar recorded the most toxic air at an AQI of 417, in the “severe” category.
 

Also Read

New Delhi, India, air pollution

GRAP Stage 2 curbs kick in across NCR as Delhi's air turns 'very poor'

Air India

Flight from Delhi delayed due to Dhaka airport closure: Air India

Diwali air pollution, firecrackers

Delhi air remains poor for 5th day, 9 stations in red zone ahead of Diwali

Akasa Air

Akasa Air to boost domestic, international flights; Delhi becomes 3rd base

cloud seeding

Delhi's first cloud seeding trial likely after Diwali, awaiting IMD nod

According to the CPCB, air quality across Delhi-NCR remained in the “very poor” category. Noida and Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh recorded AQIs of 329 and 287, respectively, while Ghaziabad registered 333. In Haryana, Gurugram recorded an AQI of 245, and Ballabhgarh breached the 300 mark, reaching 305.
 
On Sunday night, 24 of Delhi’s 38 monitoring stations had already registered “very poor” air quality.

CAQM imposes Stage II GRAP measures

In response to the worsening air, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR on Sunday. This followed a review by the Sub-Committee on GRAP and forecasts from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), warning of further deterioration. 
 
Stage II measures build on Stage I actions enforced since October 14 and include intensified dust control.
 

These curbs include:

  • Daily mechanical or vacuum sweeping and water sprinkling on identified roads to control dust.
  • Strict monitoring and enforcement at construction and demolition sites.
  • Increased public transport: additional CNG and electric buses, higher metro frequency to encourage off-peak travel.
  • Restriction on entry of inter-state buses to only CNG, electric, or BS-VI diesel vehicles (tourist buses with all-India permits exempted).
The GRAP categorises air quality into four stages: Stage I (Poor, AQI 201–300), Stage II (Very Poor, 301–400), Stage III (Severe, 401–450), and Stage IV (Severe Plus, above 450).

Health impacts and public guidance

Medical experts warn that breathing Delhi’s toxic air is equivalent to smoking around 10 cigarettes a day. Prolonged exposure can worsen respiratory conditions like asthma and bronchitis and increase the risk of cardiovascular diseases.

CM Rekha Gupta urges green Diwali celebrations

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta appealed to residents to celebrate Diwali using only green crackers. She encouraged traditional festivities such as lighting diyas, making rangoli, and sharing sweets to promote a safe and eco-friendly celebration.
 
Addressing the public, the chief minister said: “Delhi is my family, and on this festival, I wish happiness and a brighter future for every member of this family.” She reiterated her government’s commitment to public welfare, infrastructure development, education, and environmental initiatives, including cleaning the Yamuna river.
 
At the DMRC Children’s Home for Orphaned Boys in Tis Hazari, the chief minister extended her Diwali greetings and gifts, stressing the importance of creating a safe and nurturing environment for children across the city.

More From This Section

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi extends Diwali greetings, urges support for Swadeshi products

Security, Manipur Security

Peaceful dialogue only solution to ethnic conflict: Manipur police chief

Happy Diwali 2025 wishes

Happy Diwali 2025: Wishes, messages & greetings to share with loved ones

union electronics and information technology minister ashwini vaishnaw said the government was also planning to share the gpu compute capacity with some countries of the global south

Action launched against those spreading fake clips on railways: Govt

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

Our full effort is to make Lucknow world-class city: Rajnath Singh

Topics : Delhi Delhi-NCR Delhi air quality Delhi Pollution air pollution Rekha Gupta BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 20 2025 | 9:48 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayGold Price TodayRajesh Bhosale Stock PicksHappy Diwali WishesMeesho IPOBank HolidayOTT Release this weekUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon