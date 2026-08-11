Delhi gets rainfall; IMD issues yellow alert for more showers, disruptions

Delhi residents woke up to pleasant weather on Tuesday amid cloudy skies, with light rainfall lashing parts of the national capital on August 11. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast more showers through the day and issued a yellow warning for rainfall in the national capital. The IMD's nowcast has also indicated a yellow warning.

Early morning showers brought down temperatures and provided relief from the heat and humidity.

ALSO READ: School holiday tomorrow, August 12: Will schools stay closed due to rain? According to the weather forecast, skies will remain overcast to generally cloudy throughout the day. One or two spells of very light to light rainfall are likely at most places, with moderate rainfall at a few places from the forenoon to the afternoon.

Another spell of rainfall is possible towards the evening or night.

The maximum temperature in the national capital is likely to remain around 32–34 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is expected to be around 26 degrees Celsius.

The IMD has warned of minor traffic disruptions on roads and an increased risk of vehicle accidents. Water accumulation is also possible in low-lying areas and on roads.

The weather department has advised people to check for traffic congestion along their route before leaving for their destination and follow any traffic advisories issued by authorities. It has also advised avoiding areas that are prone to waterlogging.

Flights delayed due to bad weather

#WeatherUpdate: Due to bad weather in Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might be affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via https://t.co/2wynECZugy. — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) August 11, 2026 Air travel has been impacted due to bad weather in many parts of the country including Delhi and Mumbai. Due to bad weather in Delhi, SpiceJet said all departures and arrivals at Delhi airport, along with consequential flights, may be affected. Passengers have been advised to check their flight status before travelling.

Rainfall forecast in most parts of the country

The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over eastern Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday.

Heavy rainfall is also likely at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Chhattisgarh, parts of West Bengal, Gujarat, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Konkan and Goa, Maharashtra, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand, and Madhya Pradesh.

ALSO READ: Delhi crosses August rainfall average in first 8 days; more rain likely Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 40–50 kmph are likely at isolated places over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, and Tamil Nadu.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 30–40 kmph are likely at isolated places over Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Karnataka, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Telangana, West Bengal and Sikkim.

Strong surface winds are likely at isolated places over Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe, Lakshadweep and Telangana.