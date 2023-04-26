close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Delhi government forms Animal Welfare Board to prevent cruelty against them

Rai said that a total of 27 members under 19 categories have been included in the Animal Welfare Board

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Animal spirits: Latest livestock census has good news for dairy, poultry

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2023 | 7:48 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Delhi's Development Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday constituted the Delhi Animal Welfare Board to prevent cruelty to animals in the national capital, an official statement said.

The announcement was made after the minister chaired a high-level review meeting with the officials of the Animal Husbandry Department at the Delhi Secretariat.

Orders have also been issued to speed up the construction work of Delhi's first veterinary college which would be built on 56 acres in Satbari here, the statement said.

Rai said that a total of 27 members under 19 categories have been included in the Animal Welfare Board.

He said the board will work for the prevention of cruelty to animals and will take care of them in Delhi. Besides, financial and technical assistance will also be provided by the board to the organisations involved in animal welfare works in the 11 districts of Delhi. For this, the board will continue to work as a governing body.

The development comes in the backdrop of reports related to killing of stray dogs in the national capital.

Also Read

Valentine date: Mark Feb 14 as 'Cow Hugging Day', says Animal Welfare Board

Animal Welfare Board withdraws appeal to celebrate Feb 14 as 'Cow Hug Day'

As Rajasthan prepares for elections, caste-based groups want representation

Animal Welfare Board withdraws appeal to celebrate Feb 14 as 'Cow Hug Day'

Elon Musk's brain-implant firm under probe after 1,500 animal deaths

Smriti Irani opens Mahila Samman Savings Certificate account in Post Office

Govt approves National Medical Devices Policy 2023, eyes 12% market share

Poonch attack: Punjab CM hands over Rs 1 cr each to family of 4 soldiers

Woman jumps off Rapido bike after driver tries to grope her in Bengaluru

Cummins, Tata to manufacture low-to-zero emissions tech products in India

"In this Animal Welfare Board of 27 members divided under 19 categories, MLAs, people actively working in animal welfare work in the state, high officials of the concerned department, and representatives from SPCA, gaushalas and Animal Welfare Board of India have been included, Rai said.

He added that the board will work to "ensure strict compliance of laws related to animal welfare in Delhi and help the organisations involved in this work".

The field of veterinary science will become increasingly important in the future since it not only safeguards the welfare of domestic animals and cattle, but also safeguards human health by monitoring and managing zoonotic illnesses.

"Delhi is home to many pet animals that need medical attention. To meet this need and for better treatment of all types of animals, the construction work of the first Government Veterinary College of the city has started. Equipped with modern training facilities, this college is being constructed in an area of about 56 acres in Satbari, Delhi, Rai said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Delhi government Animal welfare

First Published: Apr 26 2023 | 10:28 PM IST

Latest News

View More

First Republic Bank plunges on report of potential buyers for new shares

First Republic Bank
2 min read
Premium

Healthy reduction

Health
3 min read

Woman jumps off Rapido bike after driver tries to grope her in Bengaluru

Bike taxi startup Rapido plans to ramp up hiring of women captains
1 min read
Premium

Realistic assessment

economy, fiscal
3 min read

Cummins, Tata to manufacture low-to-zero emissions tech products in India

Tata Motors
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Operation Sheesh Mahal: Why do BJP and Congress want Delhi CM to resign?

Kejriwal, Delhi CM, arvind Kejriwal
3 min read

LIVE: Mandaviya announces development of 157 new govt nursing colleges

Health, healthcare
2 min read

Shelly Oberoi re-elected MCD Mayor: Why fresh polls? All you need to know

Mayor Shelly Oberoi
3 min read

CSR spend in Northeast anything but generous in FY22, shows data

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
3 min read

Power Ministry asks states to withdraw any tax on generation of electricity

electricity, power grid
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon