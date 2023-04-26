close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Poonch attack: Punjab CM hands over Rs 1 cr each to family of 4 soldiers

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Wednesday handed over Rs one crore cheque each to the families of four soldiers from Punjab who were killed in the last week's terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
Bhagwat Mann

ANI Photo

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2023 | 7:58 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Wednesday handed over Rs one crore cheque each to the families of four soldiers from Punjab who were killed in the last week's terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch.

Five soldiers were killed after their vehicle came under fire from terrorists. The fifth soldier killed in the attack hailed from Odisha.

According to an official release, Mann visited the houses of the four soldiers -- Havildar Mandeep Singh at village Chankoian, Ludhiana; Lance Naik Kulwant Singh at village Charik, Moga; Sepoy Harkrishan Singh of village Talwandi Bharath, Gurdaspur; and Sepoy Sewak Singh of village Bagha, Bathinda -- and offered condolences to the bereaved family members.

While handing over the cheques as a token of respect for the supreme sacrifices made by the soldiers, he said the entire country is indebted to them as they sacrificed their lives for the sake of the country and its people.

Mann said this humble initiative of the state government is a recognition of the immense contribution these sons of the soil make towards preserving the unity, integrity and sovereignty of the country.

The CM said jobs to the family members of martyrs will be given after due consultation with the Armed forces as they too have policy of giving employment on compassionate grounds.

Also Read

Poonch terror attack: Names of five soldiers killed released by Indian Army

Farooq Abdullah's remarks on Poonch terror attack unacceptable: BJP

'That is how you lead,' says Aamir Khan on PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat

Poonch terror attack: Over 40 detained for questioning, search ops continue

Land mine found near Army post in J-K's Poonch, destroyed, says official

Woman jumps off Rapido bike after driver tries to grope her in Bengaluru

Cummins, Tata to manufacture low-to-zero emissions tech products in India

Ayurveda practitioners not entitled to same pay as MBBS doctors, says SC

Logistics efficiency helped India climb 6 places on World Bank's LPI: Govt

Delhi govt to develop 2,000 digital classrooms, tender floated for project

At Talwandi Bharath in Gurdaspur, the CM announced to name a government school in the village after Harkrishan Singh, besides spending Rs 73.50 lakh on construction of the stadium and upgradation of 'dharamshala' in the village.

Mann said the estimates of these works are ready and work on these will be started very soon.

At Charik village in Moga, Mann announced to name a government school in the village in the name of Lance Naik Kulwant Singh after upgrading it and construct a playground in his native village.

His father Havildar Baldev Singh too had sacrificed his life while safeguarding the country.

Mann said the statues of both the martyrs will be installed on the campus of the upgraded school.

At Bagha village in Bathinda, Mann announced the construction of a government school in the name of Sepoy Sewak Singh. He also said the existing stadium in the village will also be upgraded and a statue of the martyr will also be installed in it.

At Chankoian Kacan in Ludhiana, he announced to name the village school after Havildar Mandeep Singh. He also said a road leading to the village from Doraha will also be repaired and named after the martyr.

Mann also said the state government will explore the feasibility of setting up a stadium in the name of martyr.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Bhagwant Mann Punjab Poonch firing

First Published: Apr 26 2023 | 10:14 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Woman jumps off Rapido bike after driver tries to grope her in Bengaluru

Bike taxi startup Rapido plans to ramp up hiring of women captains
1 min read
Premium

Realistic assessment

economy, fiscal
3 min read

Cummins, Tata to manufacture low-to-zero emissions tech products in India

Tata Motors
2 min read

Logistics efficiency helped India climb 6 places on World Bank's LPI: Govt

Logistics sector
2 min read

Where the next targets lie after UK blocks Microsoft's Activision takeover

Broadcom
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Operation Sheesh Mahal: Why do BJP and Congress want Delhi CM to resign?

Kejriwal, Delhi CM, arvind Kejriwal
3 min read

LIVE: Mandaviya announces development of 157 new govt nursing colleges

Health, healthcare
2 min read

Shelly Oberoi re-elected MCD Mayor: Why fresh polls? All you need to know

Mayor Shelly Oberoi
3 min read

CSR spend in Northeast anything but generous in FY22, shows data

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
3 min read

Power Ministry asks states to withdraw any tax on generation of electricity

electricity, power grid
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon