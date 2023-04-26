close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Cummins, Tata to manufacture low-to-zero emissions tech products in India

Tata Motors and Cummins have a 30-year-old partnership through their joint venture Tata Cummins Private Limited (TCPL) in India, established in 1993

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Tata Motors

Representative Image

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2023 | 8:04 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Global power technology major Cummins Inc on Wednesday said it has signed a definitive agreement with Tata Motors Ltd to manufacture a range of low-to zero-emissions technology products in India over the next few years.

As a part of the agreement, Cummins and Tata Motors Ltd (TML) have set up a new business entity called TCPL Green Energy Solutions Private Ltd (GES), a wholly-owned subsidiary under the existing joint venture, the company said in a statement.

The new entity will focus on the development and manufacturing of sustainable technology products that will include hydrogen-powered internal combustion engines, fuel delivery systems, and battery electric powertrains and fuel cell electric systems through the Accelera by Cummins brand, it added.

The low-to-zero emissions technologies developed by TCPL GES will be integrated into both on-highway and off-highway applications for domestic and international markets.

Tata Motors and Cummins have a 30-year-old partnership through their joint venture Tata Cummins Private Limited (TCPL) in India, established in 1993.

"The signing of this definitive agreement further strengthens their relationship and is a step forward from the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the two organisations in November 2022 to collaborate on the design and development of low- and zero-emissions propulsion technology solutions for commercial vehicles in India," the statement said.

Also Read

Indian companies need to reduce corporate flying emissions: Report

Tata Motors Q3 preview: What to expect from auto major's quarterly results?

Tata launches Nexon EV MAX XM at Rs 16.49 lakh; to hit market by April 2023

Tata Technologies submits IPO papers with Sebi to raise capital via OFS

Tata Motors to partially sell stake in subsidiary Tata Tech via IPO

Ayurveda practitioners not entitled to same pay as MBBS doctors, says SC

Logistics efficiency helped India climb 6 places on World Bank's LPI: Govt

Delhi govt to develop 2,000 digital classrooms, tender floated for project

Odisha border districts on alert after Naxals kill 11 in Chhattisgarh

Gujarat State Farmers' Front holds Millets awareness programme at 90 places

Cummins President and Chief Executive Officer Jennifer Rumsey said the company is embarking on a decarbonisation journey with its "trusted partner of 30 years - Tata Motors".

"Together, we will advance low- and zero-emissions technologies in a way that is best for our customers, communities, and the planet. By doing so, we are also unlocking new opportunities to innovate for our employees all over the world and those who share our passion for powering a more prosperous world," Rumsey added.

Tata Motors Executive Director Girish Wagh said the company's goal is to achieve net zero emissions by 2045 in the commercial vehicles segment.

"We are collaborating with partners who believe in this vision and are delighted to further strengthen our three-decade long association with Cummins Inc. Together, we will develop and indigenise smart and green powertrain technologies to create India specific sustainable mobility solutions," he added.

Cummins is into designing, manufacturing, distribution and servicing of a broad portfolio of power solutions ranging from internal combustion to electric and hybrid integrated power solutions and components.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Cummins India Cummins Tata Motors

First Published: Apr 26 2023 | 10:06 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Odisha border districts on alert after Naxals kill 11 in Chhattisgarh

Naveen Patnaik, Odisha CM
2 min read

Gujarat State Farmers' Front holds Millets awareness programme at 90 places

Image
2 min read

Bosch to acquire TSI Semiconductors, invest $1.5 bn in California foundry

Bloomberg Photo
3 min read

RBI approves reappointment of N Kamakodi as City Union Bank MD and CEO

City Union Bank launches fitness watch debit card in tie-up with GOQii
1 min read

Celebrations planned in Gujarat for PM's 100th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat'

Modi, PM Modi
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Operation Sheesh Mahal: Why do BJP and Congress want Delhi CM to resign?

Kejriwal, Delhi CM, arvind Kejriwal
3 min read

LIVE: Mandaviya announces development of 157 new govt nursing colleges

Health, healthcare
2 min read

Shelly Oberoi re-elected MCD Mayor: Why fresh polls? All you need to know

Mayor Shelly Oberoi
3 min read

CSR spend in Northeast anything but generous in FY22, shows data

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
3 min read

Amid regulatory challenges, Pernod Ricard's Bouhier resigns as India head

Pernod Ricard
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon