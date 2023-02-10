JUST IN
Covid vaccines do not increase risk of adverse events, claims Study
Business Standard

Animal Welfare Board withdraws appeal to celebrate Feb 14 as 'Cow Hug Day'

Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) on Friday said it has withdrawn the appeal to celebrate February 14 as 'Cow Hug Day' following directions from the government

Animal welfare | cows | Valentine's day

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

cows

Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) on Friday said it has withdrawn the appeal to celebrate February 14 as 'Cow Hug Day' following directions from the government.

February 14 is observed as Valentine's Day across the world.

"As directed by the competent authority and Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, the appeal issued by the Animal Welfare Board of India for celebration of Cow Hug Day on 14th February, 2023 stands withdrawn," the board's Secretary S K Dutta said in a notice.

It was for the first time that the AWBI had appealed to cow lovers in the country to celebrate 'Cow Hug Day'.

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 17:03 IST

