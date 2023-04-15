close

Delhi govt calls for special Assembly session on Mon after CBI summons CM

The Delhi government has called a special session of the Legislative Assembly on April 17, a day after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been summoned to appear before the CBI

IANS New Delhi
Photo: Twitter

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2023 | 5:16 PM IST
The Delhi government has called a special session of the Legislative Assembly on April 17, a day after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been summoned to appear before the CBI in connection with the alleged excise policy scam case.

According to sources, the Assembly will discuss the fact that certain powers are creating an atmosphere against the developmental works being carried out by the AAP-led Delhi government.

"In this special session, a committee report on the issue of unanswered questions from MLAs Rajesh Gupta and Atishi, and the Services Department, will be presented on the floor of the House," the sources said.

In response to the CBI summon, Kejriwal has claimed that the central probe agencies were going to extreme heights to target their strongest political rivals.

Referring to the arrest of former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia's, Kejriwal said on Saturday that these agencies have falsely claimed that 14 phones were destroyed, lying to the courts in affidavits, torturing suspects to extract falsified confessions and employing thuggish threats.

The agencies have not found a single penny of ill-gotten wealth that they claim was amassed from the so-called liquor scam, the Chief Minister added.

--IANS

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal | Delhi government | CBI | assembly sessions

First Published: Apr 15 2023 | 5:16 PM IST

