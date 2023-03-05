JUST IN
IMF asks Pakistan to take steps to be able to function as a country
Business Standard

Swiss envoy summoned, protest lodged over anti-India posters in Geneva

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Sunday summoned the Swiss envoy and raised issue of "malicious" anti-India posters in front of UN building in Geneva, official sources said

Topics
United Nations

IANS  |  New Delhi 

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Sunday summoned the Swiss envoy and raised issue of "malicious" anti-India posters in front of UN building in Geneva, official sources said.

The Swiss Ambassador conveyed to the ministry that India's concerns would be conveyed to Berne with all the seriousness it deserves.

"The Secretary (West), MEA, today called in the Swiss Ambassador and raised the issue of unfounded and malicious anti-India posters in front of the UN building in Geneva," sources said, as per reports.

The envoy said the posters in Geneva are part of the space provided to all, but in no way, does the government endorse the claims, nor do they reflect the position of the Swiss government.

--IANS

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, March 05 2023. 20:30 IST

