Business Standard

Thursday, December 19, 2024 | 10:24 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Delhi govt imposes perpetual ban on manufacture, use, sale of firecrackers

Delhi govt imposes perpetual ban on manufacture, use, sale of firecrackers

The move comes amid Delhi facing hazardous air pollution levels leading to a range of restrictions including a ban on construction activities and entry of trucks in the city

Diwali, firecrackers

The ban covers the manufacturing, storage, and selling, including delivery through online marketing platforms, of all kinds of firecrackers. | Representative Photo

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2024 | 10:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Delhi government on Thursday imposed a "perpetual ban" on the manufacture, use and sale of firecrackers, including through online platforms, in the national capital, according to an official order.

Principal Secretary (environment) of the Delhi government A K Singh invoked the "perpetual ban" on firecrackers under the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986.

The ban covers the manufacturing, storage, and selling, including delivery through online marketing platforms, of all kinds of firecrackers and their bursting in Delhi, said the order.

The move comes amid Delhi facing hazardous air pollution levels leading to a range of restrictions including a ban on construction activities and entry of trucks in the city.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Crackers being sold on carts amid ban in Delhi's Chandni Chowk. With an AQI of 268 on Tuesday, city's air quality remained in the ‘poor' category | Photo: Anushka Bhardwaj

News updates: Delhi govt imposes 'perpetual ban' on firecrackers in city

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader, Priyanka Gandhi, Priyanka

Parliament scuffle highlights: Delhi Police registers FIR against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Ajit Pawar, Ajit

Maha dy CM Ajit Pawar asks Centre to remove 20% export duty on onions

Protest, Parliament Protest, Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Parliament scuffle: Delhi Police registers FIR against Rahul Gandhi

Supreme Court, SC

Disastrous situation: SC raps Delhi officials over untreated solid waste

Topics : Firecracker ban Firecrackers Delhi air quality

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 19 2024 | 10:23 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold and Silver Price Today Mamata Machinery IPOConcord Enviro IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon