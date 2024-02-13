Sensex (    %)
                        
Delhi govt rejects Centre's proposal to convert Bawana stadium into jail

The Delhi government has rejected the Centre's proposal to convert Bawana stadium into a makeshift jail in view of the farmers' march to the national capital on Tuesday, officials said

Arvind Kejriwal, Amanatullah Khan

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal with AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Feb 13 2024 | 12:12 PM IST

The Delhi government has rejected the Centre's proposal to convert Bawana stadium into a makeshift jail in view of the farmers' march to the national capital on Tuesday, officials said.
Delhi Home Minister Kailash Gahlot wrote to Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar denying permission and expressed solidarity with the farmers' march, they added.
"The demands of the farmers are genuine. Secondly, it is the constitutional right of every citizen to make a peaceful protest. It is therefore, incorrect to arrest the farmers" Gahlot's letter to Kumar read.
"The Central Government, infact, should invite them over for talks and try to find a solution of their genuine problems. Farmers of the country are our 'annadata' and treating them in this way by arresting them would be like rubbing salt into their wounds. We cannot be a party to this decision of the Central government," Gahlot added.
The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha begun marching towards Delhi on Tuesday morning to press the Centre to accept their demands, including the enactment of a law to guarantee a minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

First Published: Feb 13 2024 | 12:12 PM IST

