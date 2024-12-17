Business Standard
Home / India News / Delhi govt reluctant, farmers losing out on central schemes: Agri minister

Delhi govt reluctant, farmers losing out on central schemes: Agri minister

Responding to a query in LS during Question Hour, Chauhan urged the Delhi govt to prioritise the welfare of farmers and implement beneficial schemes, particularly in areas surrounding national capital

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh, Shivraj

Union Minister for Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2024 | 1:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan on Tuesday criticised the Delhi government for not implementing several central schemes meant for farmers, calling it "extremely unfortunate" that farmers in the region were being deprived of crucial benefits.

Responding to a query in the Lok Sabha during the Question Hour, Chauhan urged the Delhi government to prioritise the welfare of farmers and implement beneficial schemes, particularly in areas surrounding the national capital.

"I request the Delhi government to implement farmer-centric schemes for the benefit of farmers as there is agricultural land and farming activity around Delhi," he added.

"The Centre works in coordination with state governments to ensure its schemes reach farmers. It is extremely unfortunate that the Delhi government is not availing of the benefits of many schemes, which is ultimately affecting the farmers," Chauhan said.

 

Referring to the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mechanism for organic fertilisers, the minister emphasised that the Centre directly transferred the subsidies to farmers' accounts.

He assured that farmers engaged in organic farming in Delhi would receive full support from the Centre.

"We provide direct assistance to farmers through DBT for organic fertilisers. Even in Delhi, we will fully support and help farmers practising organic farming," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh, Shivraj

Centre committed to purchase all farm produce at MSP: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh, Shivraj

Modi govt will purchase all farm produce at MSP: Agri minister Shivraj

Demand for work under the flagship Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) slumped in August 2024. Data shows that in the month, around 16.06 million households sought work under the scheme, the lowest monthly demand since Oc

Activists counter govt claims of timely MGNREGS payments, demand a raise

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh, Shivraj

More funds sought for MGNREGA if budget falls short: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh, Shivraj

Bengal giving central welfare scheme funds to 'undeserving' people: Chouhan

Topics : Shivraj Singh Chouhan Delhi government Modi govt Agriculture Minister Indian Farmers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 17 2024 | 1:23 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 4 LIVEInventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon