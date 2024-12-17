Business Standard
Home / India News / What happens if you give money to beggars in Indore after January 1, 2025

What happens if you give money to beggars in Indore after January 1, 2025

From January 1, 2025, handing money to beggars in Indore may lead to an FIR

Begging, beggars

Photo: Shutterstock

Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2024 | 1:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Starting January 1, 2025, handing money to beggars in Indore could land you in legal trouble. The city’s administration has announced that anyone caught giving alms will have an FIR (First Information Report) filed against them.
 
Known for its clean streets and progressive initiatives, Indore is now cracking down on begging in public spaces. District Collector Ashish Singh confirmed the move, saying, “Our awareness campaign against begging will go on in the city till the end of this month (December). If any person is found giving alms from January 1, a First Information Report (FIR) will also be registered against him/her.”
 
 

Why the tough stance?

 
The ban on begging is part of a larger effort to clean up the city and tackle organised begging networks. Singh explained that many beggars are part of illegal groups and are forced into this life. “We’ve already broken up several such groups, and a lot of individuals have been rehabilitated,” he said.
 
He also urged residents to stop giving money to beggars. “I appeal to all residents of Indore not to become partners in the sin by giving alms to people,” Singh added.
 

Indore’s anti-begging drive

 
Indore’s anti-begging drive is part of the government’s SMILE project (Support for Marginalized Individuals for Livelihood and Enterprise). Launched by the Union Ministry of Social Justice, the programme aims to make cities beggar-free by offering long-term solutions.
 
Instead of simply pushing people off the streets, SMILE focuses on rehabilitating them. It provides medical care, education, skill training, and job opportunities to help individuals stuck in begging rebuild their lives. The goal is to enable them to live with dignity and independence.

More From This Section

Parliament, New Parliament

Parliament LIVE: 'One Nation, One Election' Bill tabled in LS; Bill violates Constitution, says Oppn

Dharmendra Pradhan, Dharmendra, Pradhan

LIVE news: NTA not to conduct recruitment exams from 2025, says minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Parliament, Budget Session

'One Nation One Election' Bill tabled; Congress calls it unconstitutional

Parliament, New Parliament, Lok sabha, Rajya sabha

Concept of simultaneous polls not new to India, says govt in explainer

bomb threat

Bomb threats trigger evacuations in Delhi schools, no explosives found

 

Solving the bigger problem

 
While stopping people from giving money may help reduce begging, it does not address the root cause. The Ministry of Social Justice describes begging as “the most extreme form of poverty” and emphasises that long-term solutions are critical.
 
“For most people, begging isn’t a choice — it’s survival. FIRs might stop the problem for now, but without real support, it won’t go away,” a Ministry statement said.
 
(With PTI inputs)
 

Also Read

Exam

MP recruitment exam: Candidate scores 101.66/100; protests erupt in Indore

Narendra Modi, Pezeshkian, Indian Prime minister, Iran President

Iran seeks help from India to shed FATF's blacklisted country tag: Official

air pollution, AQI

AQI deteriorates to 'severe' in India's cleanest city Indore after Diwali

emission, smoke

Indore on a 100-day mission to become world's first energy-literate city

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President

Drones, paragliders banned during President Murmu's 2-day visit to Indore

Topics : Indore begging beggars BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 17 2024 | 1:03 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 4 LIVEInventurus Knowledge Solutions IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon