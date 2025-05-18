Sunday, May 18, 2025 | 08:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Delhi govt releases detailed SOP for tackling bomb threats in schools

Delhi govt releases detailed SOP for tackling bomb threats in schools

Following multiple hoax bomb threats in 2024-25, the Delhi government has issued a comprehensive SOP mandating safety protocols and coordination with emergency services

Formulated by the Directorate of Education (DoE), the SOP follows a four-pronged approach based on prevention, preparedness, response, and recovery. Representative image. (Photo: PTI)

Himanshu Thakur New Delhi
Last Updated : May 18 2025 | 8:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Delhi government has introduced a detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to manage bomb threats in schools. This step is in compliance with a Delhi High Court directive. The SOP outlines various measures such as installing CCTV cameras, creating evacuation plans, and conducting regular safety audits and mock drills.
 
This development comes after several schools across Delhi received bomb threats during 2024–25, all of which were later found to be hoaxes.
 
Formulated by the Directorate of Education (DoE), the SOP follows a four-pronged approach based on prevention, preparedness, response and recovery.
 
The DoE said the SOP was created following the Delhi High Court's 14 November 2024 directive and aligns with national safety norms. It is effective immediately and covers all schools in Delhi, including government, government-aided, minority-run and recognised unaided private schools.
 
 
"Schools are required to maintain updated building layouts, install CCTV cameras, and secure their perimeters to assist police and fire personnel during threat assessments and evacuation," it stated.

According to the DoE, the goal is to foster a culture of alertness and readiness, ensuring schools can respond swiftly and in a coordinated manner during emergencies.
 
To ensure accountability, schools are now mandated to submit a monthly safety checklist to their district authorities, the DoE said.
 
The SOP also issues strict warnings against false threats, with legal consequences for those involved in such hoaxes—including students, parents and staff.
 
"Each school must create its own threat management plan tailored to its layout and resources," the department said.
 
It also highlights the importance of regular safety reviews, staff training and awareness programmes to ensure that both students and parents are prepared for emergency situations.
 
Under the SOP, principals are instructed to establish School Safety Committees responsible for conducting mock drills, maintaining emergency kits and managing evacuation procedures.
 
The protocol stresses close coordination with emergency services, including Delhi Police, fire services and traffic authorities.
 
The SOP also calls for collaboration in identifying emergency holding zones in advance and conducting drills that mimic real threat situations in coordination with Delhi Police and Fire Services.
 
Considering the specific needs of certain students, the SOP provides detailed guidelines for the evacuation of Children with Special Needs (CWSN).
 
"Schools must prepare a separate evacuation plan that ensures no child is left behind during an emergency," the document said.
 
It adds that staff should be trained to assist CWSN, and special mock drills should be held to evaluate the effectiveness of these plans.
 
Monthly safety checklists submitted by schools will include details on mock drills, the condition of safety equipment and updated emergency contact information.
 
In November 2024, the High Court directed that the SOP must clearly define the roles and responsibilities of all stakeholders, including law enforcement agencies, school management and municipal authorities, to ensure seamless coordination and effective implementation.
 
(With inputs from PTI)
 

First Published: May 18 2025 | 8:54 PM IST

