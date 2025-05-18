Sunday, May 18, 2025 | 07:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Youths opposing industrialists as students later work for them: Himanta

Youths opposing industrialists as students later work for them: Himanta

He also asserted that it is imperative to welcome investors to state to secure future of younger generation, urging people not to fall into "trap of the eternal youth leader", without naming anyone

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa

Sarma maintained that it is necessary to welcome investors to the state so that youth who are seeking employment for a paltry monthly salary of Rs 7,000-8,000 in other cities can find jobs near their homes. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Guwahati
4 min read Last Updated : May 18 2025 | 7:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Claiming that Left and liberal ideologies are "obsolete" in current times, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday maintained that those opposing big industrialists during their student days being swayed by these beliefs end up working for such business houses later in life.

He also asserted that it is imperative to welcome investors to the state to secure the future of the younger generation, urging people not to fall into the "trap of the eternal youth leader", without naming anyone.

Sarma was speaking at a MoU exchange ceremony for projects worth nearly Rs 22,900 crore which were signed during the Advantage Assam 2.0 business summit held in February this year.

 

"Left and liberal ideologies are obsolete now. Youth who are swayed by Left ideology during their student days cannot stick to it when they go out in search of jobs. When they have to face the tough situation of providing for their families, they have to seek employment with the same business houses which they had opposed during their student days," the chief minister claimed.

"We may oppose big names like Tata, Adani, Ambani; but when it comes to getting jobs later, people end up working for them," he added.

Also Read

BJP Flag, BJP

BJP-led NDA set for big win as counting continues in Assam panchayat polls

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa

Himanta accuses Congress of spreading propaganda on IMF bailout to Pakistan

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa

India setting global benchmarks, Pak facing regular crisis: CM Himanta

arrest

At least 39 held in Assam for 'defending Pakistan' after Pahalgam attack

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa

Indus Waters Treaty one of strategic blunders by Nehru: Assam CM Himanta

Sarma maintained that it is necessary to welcome investors to the state so that youth who are seeking employment for a paltry monthly salary of Rs 7,000-8,000 in other cities can find jobs near their homes.

If the youth have to go outside the state and work in the big companies there for such paltry amounts, why not bring those investors to our state, he added.

Claiming that 20 lakh youth from the state are working outside in low-paying positions with no protection under labour laws or social security, Sarma said it is necessary to welcome investors for the sake of the future of the youth.

"It is important that we do not fall into the trap of the 'eternal youth leader'. We have grown up. For us, the life and future of our 20 lakh youth are more important than this eternal youth leader," he said, without naming anyone.

He maintained that states such as Gujarat and Tamil Nadu did not fall into this "trap" and are now among the most prosperous ones.

"We have to welcome the investors so that we can be the future of India. As the prime minister says, the Northeast will be the engine of the country," he added.

Sarma said that youths taking up high-paying jobs outside is welcome but it is also imperative to create more employment opportunities here.

"The people have to welcome investors. The permanent beneficiary when investment comes will be the youth," he said, adding that a "negative perception" among investors towards Assam has been changing over the last couple of years and it is emerging as a preferred destination.

He also underlined the need for innovation, stating, "If we see the recent military action against Pakistan, we find that our air defence system is among the best in the world as our indigenous efforts were integrated with existing knowledge."  "Innovation is key to progress and our state government has set up a new department for startups and innovation to take it forward," Sarma added.

On proposals worth Rs 5.18 lakh crore made during the Advantage Assam summit, he said investment for about Rs 62,000 crore has already been actualised, with an almost equal amount in infrastructure and investment sectors.

"Within one year of the summit, we are expecting realisation of about Rs 1.5 lakh crore proposals. Another mega MoU signing ceremony will be held in September or October, when some of the major players will also be present," Sarma added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

BR Gavai, Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai, Bhushan Ramkrishna, Ramkrishna Gavai, CJI

Constitution of India supreme, its pillars must work together: CJI Gavai

Om Birla, Om, Birla

Om Birla to attend SCCI platinum jubilee celebrations in Jamshedpur

India's real estate sector, significantly buoyed by a robust economy, has emerged as a pivotal player in the country's development. With an 18 per cent share in national employment, real estate is the largest employment generator after agriculture. C

Anarock's FY25 revenue rises 33% on higher property consultancy fees

Fire, Fire accident

Fires break out at Delhi coaching centre, hotel; no casualties reported

arrest

Ashoka University associate professor held for remarks against Op Sindoor

Topics : Himanta Biswa Sarma Assam

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 18 2025 | 7:33 PM IST

Explore News

DC vs GT LIVE ScoreRR vs PBKS Playing 11DC vs GT Playing 11Cancer Myths Fact CheckJSW Energy Price TodayWorld Hypertension DayPunjab Board 10th Result TimeQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon