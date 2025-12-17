Wednesday, December 17, 2025 | 11:59 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Delhi govt to pay ₹10,000 to workers hit by anti-pollution restrictions

Delhi govt to pay ₹10,000 to workers hit by anti-pollution restrictions

The minister also said all government and private institutions must mandatorily switch to work from home for 50 per cent of the staff from Thursday, or face action

Mishra also slammed the Aam Aadmi Party for protesting against the government. (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2025 | 11:54 AM IST

Delhi Labour Minister Kapil Mishra on Wednesday announced Rs 10,000 in compensation for construction workers rendered unemployed due to the pollution-battling GRAP III and GRAP IV measures.

The minister also said all government and private institutions must mandatorily switch to work from home for 50 per cent of the staff from Thursday, or face action.

Addressing a press conference, the minister said GRAP III had been in place for 16 days, and workers affected by the restricted activity during the period will be compensated with Rs 10,000.

"Similarly, workers will be awarded compensation for the days GRAP IV will remain in place. These benefits will be extended to workers registered with the government. The registration process is ongoing," he said.

 

The measure excludes workers from hospitals, departments involved in the fight against air pollution, the fire department and other essential services.

Mishra also slammed the Aam Aadmi Party for protesting against the government.

"Their chief minister used to run away during the season, but our chief minister is there on the road. They are indulging in dirty politics. It is our mistake that there is pollution because the problem of 30 years cannot be eradicated within five months," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Kapil Mishra Delhi government Delhi Pollution

First Published: Dec 17 2025 | 11:54 AM IST

