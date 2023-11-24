Sensex (-0.07%)
Delhi HC asks MCD to allow religious programme at Anand Vihar ISBT

In a status report, police also said that the organiser will ensure they keep a fire extinguisher at the event venue and there will be no obstruction to the flow of traffic

Delhi High Court

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2023 | 7:37 PM IST
The Delhi High Court Friday directed the MCD to grant permission to a hawkers association to organise a religious programme near the Anand Vihar Inter State Bus Terminus gate, provided the area is available.
The high court also noted that the police have already granted a no-objection certificate to petitioner Mahila Hawkers Welfare Association for holding a 'Maa Bhagwati Jagran' -- to be held on Saturday -- on the service road near the 'In' gate of Anand Vihar ISBT.
"It is stated by the counsel for the petitioner that they have already received the NOC from the Deputy Commissioner of Police. However, no sanction has been received from the MCD.
"In view of the fact that police has already granted permission, in case the area is available, the MCD is directed to grant permission to the petitioner for the said event," Justice Subramonium Prasad said.
During the hearing, additional standing counsel Prashant Manchanda, representing the Delhi Police, said permission was already granted to the petitioner and they were informed about it.
In a status report, police also said that the organiser will ensure they keep a fire extinguisher at the event venue and there will be no obstruction to the flow of traffic.
In the plea, the petition also sought a direction to the police to produce before the court the guidelines or notification for regulation of religious functions in terms of the provisions of the Delhi Police Act.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Delhi High Court MCD

First Published: Nov 24 2023 | 7:37 PM IST

