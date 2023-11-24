Sensex (-0.07%)
Gyanvapi row: Hearing on handing over basement to DM deferred to next week

Yadav has pleaded that the key be handed over to the district magistrate, fearing that the contents in the basement could be tampered with

File photo of the Gyanvapi Mosque (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Varanasi (UP)
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2023 | 5:16 PM IST
A court here on Friday deferred to next week the hearing on a plea seeking handover of the keys of a basement in the Gyanvapi mosque to the Varanasi district magistrate.
 
The court posted the matter for hearing on November 29.
 
No work took place at the court as a mark of respect for a senior advocate who died recently, according to advocate Madan Mohan Yadav.
 
Petitioner Vijay Shankar Rastogi has said in his plea that authorities had barricaded and locked the basement known as 'Vyas Ji ka Tehkhana' in 1993. Prior to it, the basement was used for worship by Somnath Vyas, a priest.
 
Yadav, who is Rastogi's advocate in the case, has pleaded that the key be handed over to the district magistrate, fearing that the contents in the basement could be tampered with.

First Published: Nov 24 2023 | 5:16 PM IST

