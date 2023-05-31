Delhi HC dismisses PIL challenging appointment of DU Vice Chancellor

The Delhi High Court Wednesday dismissed with costs a public interest litigation (PIL) challenging the appointment of professor Yogesh Singh as the Vice Chancellor of Delhi University.

A bench of Chief Justice Satish Kumar Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad refused to allow the petitioner to withdraw the plea, which was filed on the basis of news reports and in which reckless allegations were levelled.

We will not permit you to withdraw it (the petition) when the President of India is involved The kind of reckless allegation you have made in your petition... Very sorry we will not permit you to withdraw. Based on newspaper clippings you have filed a PIL so you have to face the consequences, the bench said.

It (news report) is not Bhagwad Gita, with due respect. Dismiss with costs, the bench said, without specifying how much cost it was imposing on the petitioner.

Petitioner organisation 'Forum of Indian Legists' claimed Singh was appointed as the vice chancellor (VC) of Delhi University in violation of rules and that he was not having requisite experience.

The petitioner's counsel referred to news reports claiming that only Singh's name was sent for consideration to the President of India who is the visitor of the central university.

Also Read Amartya Sen-Visva Bharati land row turns into political slugfest in WB Muslims wear mask of tolerance to get vice-prez, governor posts: Baghel Iqbal composed 'Sare Jahan Se Acha' but never believed in it: DU V-C No official communication to colleges yet regarding 4-year hons in UG level Guv vs govt, Vizhinjam violence, double murder stirred Kerala in 2022 Kejriwal approves Rs 10 lakh compensation for family of murdered girl Civil aviation ministry comes with draft aircraft bill to simplify rules National electricity plan: Rs 33.60 trn needed for power generation Assam govt to procure mustard seeds under price support scheme: Himanta IMD issues yellow alert for Delhi, heatwaves likely to return in Bihar

However, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and Additional Solicitor General Vikramjit Banerjee, who appeared for the authorities, asserted a panel containing the names of five eligible candidates was submitted to the President to choose the VC from among them.

They also filed an affidavit to this effect during the day.

Mehta said the petition has been filed almost two years after Singh took over as the VC.

The incumbent VC will complete two years on the post this September. A public spirited NGO should be more vigilant, he said.

The high court said there was no evidence to back the allegations levelled in the PIL which was based on newspaper reports.