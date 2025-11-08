Saturday, November 08, 2025 | 10:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Delhi health minister asks govt hospitals to ensure adequate medicine stock

Delhi health minister asks govt hospitals to ensure adequate medicine stock

Pankaj Kumar Singh directed the hospital heads to submit their requirement for essential medicines and medical equipment for the remainder of the financial year 2025-26 to the CPA within 10 days

Pankaj Kumar Singh

The minister cautioned that responsibility would be fixed if any hospital failed to maintain sufficient stock of medicines or consumables, and warned of strict action in cases of negligence | Photo: Delhi government website

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2025 | 10:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh on Saturday issued directions to ensure uninterrupted availability of medicines and medical equipment in all Delhi government hospitals, and to provide proper treatment and courteous care to every patient visiting them.

Chairing a review meeting with medical directors and superintendents of government hospitals at the Delhi Secretariat, Singh emphasised that maintaining adequate stock of all essential and life-saving medicines is a top priority for the government.

Senior officials from the Health Department also attended the meeting, according to a statement.

"Medical directors and superintendents must ensure that every patient visiting the hospital receives proper treatment and all essential medicines," the health minister said.

 

He directed the hospital heads to submit their requirement for essential medicines and medical equipment for the remainder of the financial year 2025-26 to the Central Procurement Agency (CPA) within 10 days, to guarantee timely and uninterrupted supply.

Also Read

DTC, Delhi transport corporation

DTC to expand its EV charging infrastructure for heavy commercial vehicles

Congress, Congress flag

Congress slams Delhi govt's cloud seeding experiment, calls it 'cruel joke'

Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Manjinder Singh

Delhi govt steps up pollution drive; Sirsa reviews measures at Anand Vihar

Traffic, Traffic jam, New Delhi Traffic Jam

Delhi govt removes one-year cap on NOC for overage deregistered vehicles

Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Manjinder Singh

Data shows slight PM2.5, PM10 reduction after cloud seeding: Delhi govt

"It is the responsibility of medical directors and superintendents to send complete demand for medicines and equipment to the CPA within the stipulated time, so that supply continues smoothly," Singh said.

The minister cautioned that responsibility would be fixed if any hospital failed to maintain sufficient stock of medicines or consumables, and warned of strict action in cases of negligence.

He said that an efficient supply system for medicines, managed by the CPA, has already been established to ensure uninterrupted patient care.

Hospitals have also been instructed to monitor inventories daily and replenish stocks promptly in case of shortages, using both CPA processes and emergency local purchases when necessary.

The minister reiterated the government's commitment to patient welfare and directed doctors and hospital staff to treat patients and their attendants with courtesy and compassion.

"It is the responsibility of doctors and hospital management to treat every patient and their relatives with proper care and dignity," Singh said, adding that the government is focused on ensuring "free medicines and quality health services" to all citizens.

He further said that under no circumstances should there be any shortage of essential medicines in Delhi government hospitals.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Traffic jam, Traffic, Delhi Gurugram Expressway

Gurugram Police, Google Maps jointly launch real-time traffic alerts

Pawan Kalyan, Pawan, Kalyan

Barcode sander logs, track them in real-time: Pawan Kalyan to officials

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

Online filling up of SIR forms starts in Bengal, response good: Official

Dogs, Stray dogs, Street Dogs, Dog, Dog Shelter

Animal lovers protest against SC's order to relocate stray dogs in Delhi

Aeroplane

China Eastern Airlines to commence Delhi to Shanghai flight from Sunday

Topics : Delhi government Government hospitals hospitals

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 08 2025 | 10:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayHindalco Q2 ResultsElon Musk Tesla Pay PackageBajaj Auto Q2 ResultsOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOLenskart IPO Allotment TodayQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon