Thursday, October 30, 2025 | 11:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Delhi govt removes one-year cap on NOC for overage deregistered vehicles

Delhi govt removes one-year cap on NOC for overage deregistered vehicles

The step has been proposed in light of numerous public representations and internal reviews

Traffic, Traffic jam, New Delhi Traffic Jam

This move will primarily benefit owners of diesel vehicles aged over 10 years and petrol vehicles over 15 years old, allowing them to obtain an NOC to re-register their vehicles in other states outside the Delhi-NCR region, irrespective of how long a

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 11:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In a decision aimed at providing relief to lakhs of owners of overage vehicles, the Delhi government on Thursday lifted the one-year limit on NOC applications for deregistered vehicles.

This move will primarily benefit owners of diesel vehicles aged over 10 years and petrol vehicles over 15 years old, allowing them to obtain an NOC to re-register their vehicles in other states outside the Delhi-NCR region, irrespective of how long ago their vehicle's registration expired, an official statement said.

The Delhi government has decided to keep in abeyance the restrictive clause from the "Guidelines for Handling End of Life Vehicles in Public Places of Delhi, 2024" which limited the application for NOC to only within one year of a vehicle's registration expiry, said an official statement.

 

We found that the one-year deadline for NOC was creating an unintended logjam, leaving lakhs of vehicles stranded in Delhi. These vehicles were neither being scrapped nor could they be moved out, leading to potential pollution and congestion.

"By relaxing this criteria, we are empowering our citizens to make a responsible choice. This decision will systematically phase out a significant number of older vehicles from Delhi's roads, giving a direct boost to our efforts in improving air quality and decongesting our city, said Delhi Transport minister Pankaj Singh.

The step has been proposed in light of numerous public representations and internal reviews. It ensures that vehicles deregistered due to age can be legally transferred to regions where they are permitted to ply, effectively removing them from the national capital's ecosystem.

A 2018 Supreme Court ruling had banned diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years in Delhi. A 2014 National Green Tribunal order also prohibits the use of vehicles over 15 years in public spaces.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

BID, AUCTION

Tipu Sultan pistols, Ranjit Singh painting set new auction record in UK

Migrants,Death

Indian-origin man killed in Canada after confronting man over urination

Supreme Court, SC

SC verdict on Friday in suo motu case on summoning of advocates by ED

Surya Kant

Justice Surya Kant appointed next CJI; to enter office on Nov 24

Mumbai Police

Mumbai police rescue 17 children in Powai hostage case, accused shot dead

Topics : India News Delhi Delhi government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 11:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayMale Breast CancerLouvre Heist UpdateBSFI Summit 2025 LIVEQ2 Results TodayOrkla vs Lenskart IPOLenskart vs Studds Accessories IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon