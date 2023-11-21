Sensex (0.42%)
65930.77 + 275.62
Nifty (0.44%)
19780.80 + 86.80
Nifty Bank (0.23%)
43684.65 + 99.70
Heatmap

Delhi High Court to hear pleas seeking Uniform Civil Code on Dec 1

Besides Upadhyay's petition, there are four others petitions as well before the high court , which have contended that India "urgently needs a Uniform Civil Code"

Delhi HC

Delhi HC

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2023 | 3:58 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Delhi High Court Monday listed for hearing on December 1 a batch of petitions seeking a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and observed that it "cannot do anything" if the issue has already been decided by the Supreme Court.
A bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan observed that in March, a top court bench had already declined a plea for "gender neutral" and "religion neutral" laws filed by lawyer Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, one of the petitioners before the high court as well.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The court deferred further hearing on the petitions while noting that none appeared for the petitioners during the proceedings and Upadhyay was yet to place on record his prayers in the petition before the Supreme Court.
"Supreme Court has already decided the matter virtually... If the matter is covered by Supreme Court then we can't do anything," the bench, also comprising Justice Mini Pushkarna said.
In April, a division bench headed by the then Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma had said that Upadhyay's petition was prima facie not maintainable and asked him to place before it the "prayers" made by him before apex court.
The high court was informed that in March, the top court refused to entertain petitions by Upadhyay in respect of "gender neutral" and "religion neutral" laws as it observed that the matter fell in the legislative domain and that in 2015, he had even withdrawn a plea from there in relation to UCC.
The high court had then remarked that a "simpliciter withdrawal" has to be distinguished from a "withdrawal with liberty" to approach a court with the same grievance and directed the petitioner to file the "prayers" in these matters in four weeks.
Besides Upadhyay's petition, there are four others petitions as well before the high court , which have contended that India "urgently needs a Uniform Civil Code".
The petitioners have contended that gender justice and gender equality, guaranteed under Articles 14-15 of the Constitution and dignity of women, guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution, cannot be secured without implementing Article 44 (the State shall endeavour to secure for citizens a UCC throughout the territory of India).

Also Read

Muslim groups in Kerala to put up legal, political fight against UCC

Uniform Civil Code: Third prong in BJP's three-point core agenda

All states in country should implement Uniform Civil Code: U'khand CM Dhami

Law Commission considering to work on UCC issue: Ex-Justice Ranjana Desai

Framing UCC for U'khand will strengthen social fabric, says ex-SC judge

Avoid sensationalising Uttarakhand tunnel rescue ops: Govt to TV channels

One nation, one election in national interest, says former Prez Kovind

Congress symbol of corruption, nepotism and appeasement: PM Modi in Raj

RRTS project: SC pulls up Delhi govt for not providing its share of funds

Ahead of 26/11 anniversary, Israel designates LeT as terror organisation

The petitions have claimed that the UCC, with a common set of rules governing every citizen of the country, will replace the personal laws, which are based on the scriptures and customs of various religious communities.
In response, the Centre has said citizens from different religions and denominations following different property and matrimonial laws is an affront to the nation's unity and the Uniform Civil Code will result in the integration of India.
It has however stated that a petition is not maintainable for formulation of the UCC as it is a "matter of policy", which has to be decided by the "elected representatives of the people" and "no direction can be issued on with regard".
The Centre has asserted it would examine in consultation with stakeholders the issue of formulating the Code after it receives the report of the Law Commission.
In May 2019, the high court had sought the Centre's response on Upadhyay's petition seeking constitution of a judicial commission to draft the UCC in order to promote national integration, gender justice and equality, and dignity of women.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Uniform Civil Code Delhi High Court Supreme Court Religious controversy

First Published: Nov 21 2023 | 3:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveIndia vs Australia T20s full scheduleTelangana Assembly elections 2023 LIVERajasthan Assembly elections 2023 LIVEState Assembly polls 2023 LIVE UpdatesInnova Hycross GX Limited EditionGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi Air Quality

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Final UpdatesICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributorDiwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon