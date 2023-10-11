close
Heatmap

Delhi L-G forms committee to streamline recruitment in govt-aided schools

The move comes days after Saxena ordered the termination of seven teachers of the Delhi Tamil Education Association appointed allegedly on forged documents in 2022

Vinai Kumar Saxena

Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor, Vinai Kumar Saxena

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2023 | 8:59 AM IST
Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Tuesday constituted a four-member committee to suggest measures to streamline the process of recruitment in government-aided schools.
The move comes days after Saxena ordered the termination of seven teachers of the Delhi Tamil Education Association appointed allegedly on forged documents in 2022. The LG also approved a CBI inquiry into the matter.
Saxena has asked for scrutiny of the records of recruitment in government-aided schools over the last 10 years and constituted a committee to study the appointment process in these schools.
The committee formed by the LG to study the recruitment process and suggest measures to streamline it is headed by PK Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary of the general administration department.
It comprises R Menaka, Special Secretary of Finance, and Ashok Kumar, Secretary of Education, as members, while Director of Education Himanshu Gupta is the convener.

First Published: Oct 11 2023 | 8:59 AM IST

