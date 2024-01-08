Delhi LG's nod to standardise non-creamy layer, EWS certificates for jobs

In a move to standardise the non-creamy layer and economically weaker section (EWS) certificates for the purpose of recruitment by different departments of the Delhi government, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has approved the recommendations of a high-level committee, officials said on Monday.

The committee that was set up by the Delhi government's chief secretary has recommended adoption of prescribed format of certificate of the Revenue department in consonance with the format of Department of Personnel and Training of the Central government, they said.

The LG's approval will simplify and standardise issuance of non-creamy layer and economically weaker section certificates to the applicants. All such certificates issued by the Revenue department will now be in consonance with the prescribed format of the DoPT, said a Raj Niwas official.

Saxena has also asked the director (education) and the vice-chairman of the directorate of agriculture to explain within a week about pending 415 and 13 dossiers respectively sent by the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) for appointments, he added.

The official said the new standardised and uniform certificates now issued by the Revenue department will be applicable to all user departments for recruitment purposes.

The revenue officials were earlier issuing these certificates in different formats creating confusion for the user departments leading to delay in the recruitment process and giving rise to unwanted litigations, he added.

The committee recommended that having a standardised format of certificates as prescribed by DoPT will leave no scope for dispute at any stage of recruitment.

The official further said all issuing authorities under the Revenue department like the sub divisional magistrates (SDMs) and Tehsildars among others will now have to issue certificates in the format prescribed by the department and all user departments will have to accept such certificates.