Delhi LG Saxena approves higher pay scale to assistant public prosecutors

The assistant public prosecutors (APPs) will now get 'Pay Band 3' with grade pay of Rs 5,400. The APPs will also get all consequential benefits with effect from September 3, 2015

The revision of pay scale for APPs came after protracted litigations in the Delhi High Court involving the Delhi government and others and correspondence involving Union Ministry of Home Affairs and the LG Secretariat.

Last Updated : Jan 01 2024 | 5:16 PM IST

Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has approved a proposal to grant higher revised pay scale to assistant public prosecutors working under the Directorate of Prosecution in Delhi government, Raj Niwas officials said on Monday.
The assistant public prosecutors (APPs) will also get all consequential benefits with effect from September 3, 2015.
The APPs will now get 'Pay Band 3' with grade pay of Rs 5,400, the officials said.
The existing pay scale for the APPs is in the 'Pay Band 2' with grade pay of Rs 4,800.
The proposal for revising the pay scale was placed after the Home Department examined the matter in consultation with the Finance Department of the Delhi government which concurred with the proposal for implementation of revised scale for APPs, the officials said.
The revision of pay scale for APPs came after protracted litigations in the Delhi High Court involving the Delhi government and others and correspondence involving Union Ministry of Home Affairs and the LG Secretariat.
The Delhi High Court was seized of a writ petition (criminal) in which different issues affecting prosecution in Delhi -- pay structure of prosecutors of Directorate of Prosecution, infrastructure of DoP, fee/professional fee of standing counsels and counsels being engaged by the state were taken up, the officials said.
The high court dated September 3, 2015, had directed the Delhi government for necessary compliances and submission of report regarding implementation of the Union Cabinet's decision dated September 1, 2015, approving revisions of pay structure of prosecuting officer of Directorate of Prosecution.

First Published: Jan 01 2024 | 5:16 PM IST

