Delhi logs 948 fresh Covid-19 cases, two deaths, positivity rate of 25.69%

Covid was the primary cause of death in one of the fatalities, the Health department said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
A healthcare worker collects the nasal swab sample of a woman for COVID-19 testing amid a surge in Coronavirus cases across the globe, at Coronation Hospital, in Dehradun.

Representative Image

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2023 | 11:01 PM IST
Delhi on Sunday logged 948 fresh COVID-19 infections and two fatalities with a case positivity rate of 25.69, according to data shared by the Health department here.

With the new fatalities, the death toll from the pandemic rose to 26,597 in the national capital. The total case tally is at 20,33,372.

Covid was the primary cause of death in one of the fatalities, the Health department said.

Of the 7,973 Covid beds in the city, 370 are occupied, the data showed.

Delhi on Saturday logged 1,515 fresh COVID-19 infections and six fatalities with a case positivity rate of 26.46.

The department did not issue a bulletin on Friday.

The city saw three fatalities and 1,603 fresh caseload additions on Thursday with a positivity rate of 26.75.

On Wednesday, it reported six deaths along with 1,757 new cases with a positivity rate of 28.63.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Apr 23 2023 | 10:35 PM IST

