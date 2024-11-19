Business Standard
Home / India News / Delhi Metro expanded 1.5 times faster under AAP government: CM Atishi

Delhi Metro expanded 1.5 times faster under AAP government: CM Atishi

Addressing a press conference, she said these driverless trains are among the most sophisticated in the world and will become operational within the in next three to four months

Atishi marlena, Atishi, Delhi CM

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi addresses a press conference, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024The number of Metro stations in 2014 was 143 that has now gone up to 288, she added. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2024 | 3:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Metro train network in Delhi has expanded one and half times faster as compared to 10 years of AAP government, chief minister Atishi said on Sunday and added that work on Lajpat Nagar-Saket and Indraprastha-Inder Lok lines will begin soon.

The chief minister visited first set of trains of Phase IV of the Delhi Metro at Mukundpur depot earlier in the day.

Addressing a press conference, she said these driverless trains are among the most sophisticated in the world and will become operational within the in next three to four months.

With the expansion of Metro network, the daily ridership of the train service has increased from 24 lakh in 2014 to 60 lakh in the current year. A record was set on Monday when Metro ridership soared to 78 lakh commuters, she said.

 

"Under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal, the Metro expansion has been 1.5 times faster in last 10 years as compared to pre-2014 years," she said.

Since the beginning of work in 1998 to 2014, a total 193 kms of lines were constructed. After the AAP came to power, the network expanded by 200 Kms in 2014-2024, the chief minister said.

More From This Section

Vladimir Putin, putin

LIVE: Putin expands nuclear response doctrine days after Biden's arms decision on Ukraine

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Violence in J-K, North-East & Naxal areas cut by 70% in a decade: Shah

Farmers, Farmer, agriculture

30% of India's soil degraded, urgent action needed: Agri Minister Chouhan

gavel law cases

HC orders attachment of Delhi's Himachal Bhawan as govt fails to clear dues

Satyendar Jain

Delhi HC seeks ED's reply on Satyendra Jain's plea to delay trial hearing

The number of Metro stations in 2014 was 143 that has now gone up to 288, she added.

Currently, construction is underway on three Phase IV lines -- Tuhalaqabad-Aerocity, RK Ashram-Janakpuri West, and Mukundpur-Maujpur Ext. The tendering process for two other lines- Lajpat Nagar to Saket and Indraprastha to Inder Lok is in progress and the work will begin soon, she said.

The chief minister said that the the Metro network expansion has not only given boost to the economy of the city but also helped in checking pollution.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Kailash Gahlot, Kailash, Gahlot

'I mustered courage to quit, but many cannot': Ex-AAP leader Kailash Gahlot

Congress, Congress flag

Congress' 2nd phase of Delhi Nyay Yatra to start on Friday from Gokulpur

Amanatullah Khan, Amanatullah

Amanatullah's bail in Delhi Waqf matter exposes PM Modi's 'false case': AAP

Congress, Congress flag

Eyeing Assembly polls next year, Cong to start 'Delhi Nyay Yatra' on Friday

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi CM, Manish Sisodia, Sisodia, Manish, AAP

AAP ramps up grassroots efforts with padyatras and booth committees

Topics : Delhi Assembly Elections Delhi Metro Atishi Marlena

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 19 2024 | 3:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayNTPC Green Energy IPO Opens TodayBlackBuck IPO Allotment TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon