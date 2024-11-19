Business Standard
For years, three regions were considered as very disturbed - Kashmir, North-East, and Naxalite-affected areas. We have made significant improvements in terms of security in all these three regions

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said the BJP-led government at the Centre succeeded in bringing down violence in Jammu and Kashmir, North-East and Naxal-hit areas by 70 per cent in the last 10 years.

Speaking at the inaugural event of the 50th All India Police Science Conference at the Rashtriya Raksha University here, he said the coming decade is going to make the Indian criminal justice system the most scientific and fastest in the world.  "For years, three regions were considered as very disturbed - Kashmir, North-East, and Naxalite-affected areas. We have made significant improvements in terms of security in all these three regions. Comparing the data of the last 10 years from the period before that shows that we have been successful in reducing violence by 70 per cent," Shah said.  With the implementation of three new criminal laws, justice will be delivered to people from the Supreme Court within three years from the time the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) in any police station in the country, he added.

 

The three new criminal laws -- Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) -- came into force from July 1 this year, replacing the British-era Indian Penal Code (IPC), Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and the Indian Evidence Act, respectively.

