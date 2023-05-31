Delhi Metro launches WhatsApp-based ticketing service, all you need to know

The WhatsApp chatbot-based QR Code tickets can be used by Delhi Metro commuters on AEL from their smartphones. For commuters, this facility will make commuting easier and more effective. They can now buy and use tickets created on their telephone itself through a dedicated WhatsApp chatbot which is accessible in both English and Hindi.

Presently, you can book tickets on WhatsApp for going to Delhi Metro on the Airport Line (Orange Line). On its Airport Express Line (AEL), Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has implemented a ticketing service based on WhatsApp in order to improve the commuter experience.