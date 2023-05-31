Delhi Metro launches WhatsApp-based ticketing service, all you need to know

Presently, you can book tickets on WhatsApp for going to Delhi Metro on the Airport Line (Orange Line). On its Airport Express Line (AEL), Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has implemented a ticketing service based on WhatsApp in order to improve the commuter experience.
The WhatsApp chatbot-based QR Code tickets can be used by Delhi Metro commuters on AEL from their smartphones. For commuters, this facility will make commuting easier and more effective. They can now buy and use tickets created on their telephone itself through a dedicated WhatsApp chatbot which is accessible in both English and Hindi.
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said, "Further enhancing the travel experience for its commuters in an easy-to-navigate digital mode, Delhi Metro today introduced a WhatsApp-based ticketing service for travel on its Airport Express Line".
Delhi Metro Whatsapp: Process
• Save DMRC's official WhatsApp number i.e. 9650855800
• You can scan the Chatbot QR code shown noticeably at customer care/ticket counters of all stations on the Airport Express Line.
• Send a "Hi" message to the number; select the language you prefer; select the desired option, such as "Buy Ticket," "Last Journey Tickets," or "Retrieve Ticket."
Also Read
Chennai metro passengers can buy tickets on WhatsApp: Here's how to book
Rail Budget FY24: Focus on incomplete projects, big push for Make in India
Now, you can edit sent messages on WhatsApp: How it works and other details
QR code, the smudgy pattern on a square, is becoming a tool for marketing
Chat lock: Know about WhatsApp's privacy feature for private conversations
Indian scientists discover alien planet, 13 times bigger than Jupiter
World No Tobacco Day: Govt bans tobacco promotion on OTT; notifies rules
Record 11,801 Kerala government employees set to retire on Wednesday
India plans to link prices of domestic lithium with London Metal Exchange
BJP can be defeated if Opposition is 'aligned properly': Rahul Gandhi
• Pick the Source and Destination
• Select the Number of tickets to be bought
• Confirm and make the payment safely through the authorised payment modes utilizing a credit card or debit card or UPI
• Receive a QR code ticket directly in the WhatsApp chat
• Go by tapping the QR ticket on your phone at the assigned scanner at the AFC entry and exit gates.
Delhi Metro Whatsapp: Features
• Each passenger can have a maximum of six QR tickets.
• The QR ticket is valid until the end of the business day. However, once the passenger has entered, they should be out of the station 65 minutes later.
• For Exit at the source (origin) station, the traveller must exit within 30 mins from the time of entry
• Tickets can't be reserved after business hours i.e., from the start of revenue services to the end of it for the day.
• In WhatsApp Ticketing, tickets cannot be cancelled.
• For credit and debit card transactions, there will be a small convenience fee. UPI-based transactions will not incur a convenience fee.