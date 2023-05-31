World No Tobacco Day: Govt bans tobacco promotion on OTT; notifies rules



The notification mandates that every publisher of online content displaying tobacco products on their use shall "display anti-tobacco health warnings, of minimum thirty seconds duration each at the beginning and middle of the programme." The Union Health Ministry on Wednesday notified new rules called the Cigarettes and other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply, and Distribution) Amendment Rules, 2023 to regulate anti-tobacco warnings on over-the-top (OTT) platforms. According to the notification, the OTT Platforms will have to carry anti-tobacco warning messages at the beginning as well as in the middle of the programme.



The notification also requires the publisher of the online curated content to "display an audio-visual disclaimer on the ill-effects of tobacco use, of minimum twenty seconds duration each, in the beginning, and middle of the programme." It further mandates that the publisher should "display anti-tobacco health warnings as a prominent static message at the bottom of the screen during the period of display of tobacco products their use in the programme."



The new rules also bar the display or promotion of any brand of cigarettes or other tobacco products or any form of tobacco product placement. According to the notification, the health spots, message and disclaimer will be available on the official health ministry website.

Also Read Viewership of premium videos up in India, Disney+ Hotstar most dominant Statsguru: From Anaemia to tobacco use, six charts show health warnings Free riders vs piggy-riders: A tale of two cities caught in an OTT debate Three of 10 Indians watch online videos at least once a month: Ormax Report International Labour Day: Celebrations, history, and all you need to know Record 11,801 Kerala government employees set to retire on Wednesday India plans to link prices of domestic lithium with London Metal Exchange BJP can be defeated if Opposition is 'aligned properly': Rahul Gandhi Raj HC takes suo motu cognizance of rising suicides in coaching institutes Shah to visit Manipur's Moreh on Myanmar border, review security measures



In case the publisher of online content fails to comply with new rules, the Union Health Ministry and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting can take suo moto action against them. The rules shall come into force within the next three months.



The member states of the World Health Organisation (WHO) agreed in 1987 to observe May 31 as World No Tobacco Day every year to draw global attention to the tobacco epidemic and the preventable death and disease it causes. The new rules come on the occasion of 'World No Tobacco Day' which is observed on May 31 every year.