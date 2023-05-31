Record 11,801 Kerala government employees set to retire on Wednesday

A record 11,801 Kerala government officials are set to retire on Wednesday.

Government employees in the state retire at 56 years of age. The total number of state government officials hovers around half a million.

One of the reasons for the huge number of retirements is, earlier, the date of birth would be adjusted to enable a child to get admission in the new academic year, which starts in June.

The total number of government officials falling under the retirement age bracket this fiscal year stands at 21,537, of which 11,801 would superannuate this evening.

Among those who are set to retire include state's second lady IPS official DGP- B.S.Sandhya, who steps down from the post of head of Fire and Rescue Services.

Another prominent personality is actor and mimicry artiste Joby who steps down as senior manager -Kerala State Financial Enterprise.

Also Read Anupamaa, Om Shanti Om actor Nitesh Pandey dies of cardiac arrest Actor Paresh Rawal booked over his 'cook fish for Bengalis' remark Bollywood actor, director Satish Kaushik passes away at the age of 66 Satish Kaushik death: Farmhouse owner's wife alleges husband's role Guv vs govt, Vizhinjam violence, double murder stirred Kerala in 2022 India plans to link prices of domestic lithium with London Metal Exchange BJP can be defeated if Opposition is 'aligned properly': Rahul Gandhi Raj HC takes suo motu cognizance of rising suicides in coaching institutes Shah to visit Manipur's Moreh on Myanmar border, review security measures India records 310 new Covid-19 cases, active infections dip to 4,222

Despite the state's fiscal health being a cause of concern, the authorities say that even though they have to raise a staggering sum of Rs 1,500 crore to pay as the retirement service benefits, no payment will be held back due to paucity of funds.

--IANS

sg/shb/